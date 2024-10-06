Why every parent needs to watch Lifetime's 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' with their teen child

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The most challenging time for parents raising children could be the onset of puberty, which is precisely what Erica's (Emma Tremblay) mother in 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' is facing. On the surface, the movie's narrative appears to be a conventional plotline with a rebellious teenager at the center. Still, as the film proceeds, it goes deeper into the warped psyche of the 'I'm an Adult' claiming youngster.

'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' film has a thought-provoking premise and will have you on the edge of your seat owing to its intricately woven narrative. One of my favorite aspects of the film is how it examines the challenges that parents confront when their troublesome child causes chaos. Set against teenage complications, love, and rebellion, this film delves into adolescence's tumultuous nature and the extent to which one will fo to achieve freedom.

'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' delves into the complexity of teenage life

'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' begins with the revelation that minor Erica has eloped with her adult boyfriend Andrew (Kyle Clark). Now a wedge has been drawn between her and her family, as this is not the first time something like this has happened. Now, Erica is a typical rebellious teenager who wants things to go her way and if you know anything about teens, they do not like being told to do things. After acting as if everything is back to normal, Erica flees again, but this time her boyfriend has no idea where she is, and the police believe the girl fled of her own accord.

Now, the neighborhood is dealing with missing girls cases, which adds drama to the narrative, implying a serial killer is also on the loose. However, after much effort, Erica emerges during her murder trial, and from this point forward, things take a dramatic turn, leaving many questions, mainly about where she was and what truly happened. Now, the film brilliantly attempts to transport you inside a teenager's warped mind effortlessly capturing a parent's universal struggle. The film skillfully creates a plot that is both exciting and thought-provoking. On the one side, you have Erica's mother, Carrie (Lydnsey Fonseca) who represents a parent's agony, and on the other, we have Erica's point of view, creating a thrilling and thought-provoking tale.

Strong performances make 'The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead' an engaging thriller

The outstanding acting performances in 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead' come together well. My favorite has to be Lyndsey Fonseca, who plays Erica's mother, Carrie. Fonseca delivers a sincere performance that 'I am confident' will strike a chord with the viewers as she portrays the emotional weight of a parent's greatest fear. Emma Tremblay also impresses as Erica, expressing the agony of a youngster yearning for freedom. Bronwen Smith delivers a strong performance as Detective Richards, who works hard to uncover the truth behind the serial murders and the whereabouts of Erica.

Overall, the most striking aspect of 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead', in my opinion, is how it intertwines teenage angst with parental struggles, all while including a serial murder mystery in the backdrop. Something I am confident will leave no place for viewers to complain about when it comes to entertainment. So, Sundays are for you to relax and enjoy, and what better way than to watch 'The Girl Who Wasn't Dead?'

