A 'DWTS' contestant turned her ankle monitor into a fashion statement — and it's low-key iconic

Only Anna Delvey could turn an ankle monitor into a fashion statement on 'DWTS' — and it’s pure genius

Con artist Anna Delvey, also known by her last name Sorokin, cashed in on her infamous fame to participate in 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 last year. Delvey made headlines not just for being a convicted felon on the reality dancing show but also for her fashion-conscious choice. She made her dancing debut while sporting an embellished ankle monitor, which had been a part of her life since she was placed under house arrest in October 2022, as per Hola! Magazine. Despite divided opinions from critics, the ABC network hailed her as an "artist, fashion icon, and NYC socialite" while welcoming her on board.

"Some view her as a cunning scam artist, while others see her as a charismatic and ambitious entrepreneur who took advantage of New York City’s social elite in an effort to open a prestigious art studio," a press release read. In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Delvey expressed how happy she was with the styling crew for letting her pair her gorgeous ensembles with her ankle monitor. "The ankle monitor matches your outfit perfectly. I think this is the first time that the costumers here had to do that, were you impressed by what they did?" correspondent Denny Directo quizzed.

Anna Delvey is seen arriving at an immigration hearing on June 6, 2024, in New York.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by MEGA)

"Yes, yes, um, I think they were very happy about the opportunity to bedazzle my ankle monitor, I mean, every week they're going to have to do that," the fake heiress gushed. In another interview with the same publication, Delvey told Rachel Smith that she had acquired prior permission from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to perform with her ankle monitor on 'DWTS'. "Well, I had to ask permission for the authorities - ICE to travel out of state, and that took a bit, so and uh yeah," she said. "You still have to wear the ankle monitor? Are you going to bling it for 'DWTS'?" Smith inquired.

"Oh yeah, that's going to be there. I literally brought my whole kit with me, we're going to rhinestone that sucker you cannot walk in that ballroom without getting glitter so it's bound to happen," Delvey explained. She added that it took roughly ten days to obtain the authorities' approval, and that she is now able to fly to California for the competition because her house detention term had been lightened. "My house arrest got loosened, I think the first week of August, so I am allowed to travel anywhere within New York and anywhere within 75 miles of my booked residence," she said. However, her journey on the reality dancing show was cut short after being eliminated early on.

Upon being asked directly by host Julianne Hough what positive memories she had of her time on the show, Delvey bluntly said, "Nothing." For the unversed, the fake socialite had previously looted $275,000 from wealthy New Yorkers and business establishments by posing as a rich heiress, as per USA Today. In 2019, she was sentenced to a four-year prison term, however, she was released after completing three years. Her infamous story was the inspiration behind the Netflix hit series 'Inventing Anna'.