Why are so many 'Dancing with the Stars' pros from Utah? We have got some convincing answers

"There’s nothing else to do," said Brandon Armstrong, joking about the fact that most pro dancers on DWTS are from this one state.

Ever since 'Dancing with the Stars' made its debut on ABC in 2005, a lot has changed. Across 33 seasons, the show has welcomed talented dance pros from all over the United States. However, one thing has remained consistent, and that is that most of them are from Utah. From Derek and Julianne Hough to Lindsay and Rylee Arnold, the heavyweights of the dance show all belong to Utah, making it seem like a far-fetched conspiracy theory.

Emma Slater and Brandon Armstrong perform during the Dancing With The Stars Live 2025 show at Arizona Financial Theatre on April 02, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Image Source: Getty Images: Photo by John Medina)

In November 2024, Stephani Sosa, the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actress, shared a TikTok video showing eight dancers performing on the 'Dancing with the Stars' set, captioned, "Utah gang in THE ballroom," as per The Things. In the comments, her brother, Ezra Sosa, revealed an even more surprising detail, writing, "Literally all from the same studio is INSANE," making it clear that not only are the dancers from Utah, but they all trained at the same dance studio.

Fans were also quick to chime in to share their opinion about it under the TikTok video. A fan said, "The fact that they’re all from the same studio is actually wild," while another said, "YEEESSSS! Always cheering for our Utah peeps! REPRESENT!" One user commented, "The amount of pros from Utah is insane." A netizen said, "The Utah to Dancing with the Stars pipeline is actually so insane, and I visit Utah every year, and it makes me feel special."

When asked why so many ballroom dancers come from Utah, Brandon Armstrong joked on the 'Lightweights' podcast. He said, "There’s nothing else to do. What else do you do? You talk about our biggest cities, like Salt Lake; there’s nothing there… You play sports, go to school, and date super young. These guys get married when they're 19 or 20 years old, and then you dance."

Notably, Derek and Julianne have been 'DWTS' staples since the early seasons, but they're not the only dancing siblings. It turns out Lindsay's younger sister, Rylee, joined the franchise in 'DWTS: Juniors' and became a pro in 2023. While many Utah dancers remain active on the show, some, like Chelsie Hightower and Allison Holker, have retired. Both came through the 'So You Think You Can Dance' to 'DWTS' pipeline, along with Lindsay, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, and others. In addition to ballroom, Utah has also produced standout talent in ballet, Broadway, and TV, which includes Robbie and Megan Fairchild, Will Swenson, and High School Musical's KayCee Stroh, as per US Weekly.

To explain more, Utah is a major hub for competitive dance, with standout studios like 'Center Stage Performing Arts Studio' in Salt Lake training numerous 'DWTS' pros and winners, including the Houghs, Arnolds, Sosas, Johnson, and Hightower. Center Stage proudly calls itself "Utah’s No. 1 dance studio" and boasts alumni who've danced in the 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' and won major national titles. Other top studios include 'Odyssey Dance Theatre,' 'Dance Impressions,' and 'The Dance Club' (where Allison Holker trained), while BYU’s 'Ballroom Dance Company' and the University of Utah’s dance program are also nationally recognized.