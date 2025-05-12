‘American Idol’ just revealed its Top 7 — and 6 of them share one powerful connection

'American Idol' Season 27 is all set to premiere the show's finale episode on Sunday, May 18.

With its top 7 secured, 'American Idol' Season 27 is slowly moving toward its grand finale, which is slated to roll out on Sunday, May 18. The current season of the singing competition, which debuted in March 2025, captivated fans with its stellar lineup of contestants and their magnificent performances. While the fans are anxiously rooting for their favorite to win the title, an unexpected and intriguing fact has emerged, one that connects the show's Top 7 in a surprising way.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during the 'American Idol' photo call in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

Turns out, in 'American Idol' Season 23, the South is dominating the stage, with six out of seven finalists hailing from southern states. These standout contestants have consistently delivered emotional, powerful performances that have captured both judges' praise and fan support, as per Southern Living. The 18-year-old college student and 2024 valedictorian, John Foster, is from Addis, Louisiana. Foster is winning hearts with heartfelt renditions of country classics like George Strait’s 'I Cross My Heart' and is a strong contender to win the title.

In addition, Denton, Texas resident Breanna Nix is a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom who made headlines early by bringing judge Carrie Underwood to tears with her cover of 'Jesus Take the Wheel.' She also showed her range by delivering a soulful performance of Adele’s 'Water Under the Bridge.' Not only that, the youngest contestant of this season, Mattie Pruitt, also hails from the South, as she is from Eagleville, Tennessee. Despite her age, Pruitt 's emotional depth in songs like Miranda Lambert's 'The House That Built Me' has set her apart as a serious contender.

Getting her standout moment with Whitney Houston’s 'Saving All My Love for You,' the 23-year-old Gabby Samone, from Baltimore, impressed 'American Idol' audiences by blending gospel, soul, pop, and R&B, as per her official website. Additionally, Luke Bryan was so impressed with her Houston rendition that he even called it "one of the best things I’ve ever seen sitting in this chair." The other Southern resident is Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old gym teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Roberts impressed 'American Idol' judges with his storytelling and powerful vocals. After earning his golden ticket with his daughters, Lyrik and Harmoni, by his side, Roberts secured a spot in the Top 8 with a standout performance of Underwood’s 'Undo It,' earning praise from Lionel Richie, who told him, "You've got the voice, and you know how to tell a story," as per People.

Slater Nalley, a 17-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, moved audiences and judges alike on 'American Idol' with an original song dedicated to his high school teacher’s late son, Carter, as per Parade. Revealing how he made it into the Top 10 as America's pick, Nalley shared, "You’ve got a lot of really talented people around here," he said. "Everybody’s more talented than the next. I've never been in a situation where I can’t tell who’s the most talented, because everybody here is just equally talented, and it’s going to be really hard for America to vote." On his reaction to advancing, he said, "But hearing that I got put into the Top 10, America’s pick, was one of the coolest moments. I was really happy to hear the news that people are enjoying my music. At the end of the day, that's what I've always wanted."