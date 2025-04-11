Selma Blair left her cane behind and gave ‘Dancing With The Stars’ its most unforgettable performance

"I am a vulnerable person now out here, you know, with some differences I have or weaknesses," Blair said.

Selma Blair had a challenging time on season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars'; the 'Legally Blonde' actress faced her inner demons on the dance floor by giving electrifying performances despite battling with multiple sclerosis. Blair paired with professional dancer Sasha Farber, and they struck a chord by debuting on stage with a Viennese Waltz on David Cook's 2008 hit song 'The Time of My Life.' Blair dazzled in a pink sequinned gown while Farber looked dapper in a pale purple suit. The 'Cruel Intentions' star brought the judges and the audience to tears after ditching her cane for the first time at the beginning of her performance.

"It means everything," she told ET in an exclusive. "I am a vulnerable person now out here, you know, with some differences I have or weaknesses. I really never thought I would be able to dance, like, with both my feet." Blair gushed during the interview, stating that she was thrilled to push her limits and keep herself active despite her physical limitations due to the illness. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba lauded the People's Choice Award winner for displaying grit and determination by “dancing like a true artist," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Selma Blair at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25, 2021, LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Amy Sussman)

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community — seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to,” Inaba remarked, visibly emotional. “That was so powerful,” she added. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough echoed the same sentiments. “My only note was that it wasn’t longer. It felt too short,” Hough expressed. “It was beautiful.” Blair advanced to the Mirrorball trophy round by gaining 28 points out of 40.

She shared her initial success on Instagram by sharing a short clip of her performance: "This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life. My thanks is immeasurable," she captioned. However, Blair tearfully bid adieu to the reality competition after entering the fifth week, citing health concerns. The 'Ordinary World' actress revealed behind the scenes that her body couldn't handle the strain of the competition, People reported. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told Farber. "I had these MRIs, and when the results came back, it just all added up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She further stated that her will to dance was marred by the chronic illness, which was wreaking havoc on her fragile bones. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want," she said. Blair bowed out of the competition by dancing a Waltz to Jackie DeShannon's 'What the World Needs Now.' The entire cast and crew were left in tears on Blair's departure. "It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to because I want to be here," Blair confessed. "And sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I'm going to be okay," she concluded.