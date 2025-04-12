‘The Voice’ finale left Snoop Dogg in tears — and what happened off-camera was even more emotional

"Damn how do you guys do this every year? This s**t hits deep," Snoop Dogg said during the finale of 'The Voice' Season 26.

During his time on 'The Voice', Snoop Dogg has seen his share of emotional highs and lows! In part 1 of the grand finale of 'The Voice' Season 26, which aired on December 9, 2023, Dogg got pretty emotional when Jeremy Beloate, the finalist from his team, sang a heart-wrenching rendition of "What the World Needs Now" by Jackie DeShannon. At that point in time, a choir also joined Beloate during his performance. When the cameras panned towards Dogg, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper was in a puddle of tears. After Beloate wrapped up his song, Dogg bawled his eyes out and used all the tissues present in the basket under his chair.

As per The Us Sun, Carson Daly, the host of the NBC singing reality competition, also talked about how overwhelmed Dogg got during Beloate's finale performance and went on to say, “19 minutes in, and you’re already crying. You are part of so many companies. If you’re not a spokesperson for Kleenex tomorrow, someone on your team is doing something wrong.” For the unversed, let us share with you, Kleenex is a brand well-known for its line of facial tissues.

Some people might think Dogg was trying to play the emotional card for the cameras. However, a close source told the media publication that Dogg appeared a lot more emotional when the cameras stopped rolling. “Snoop cried so much harder when cameras were cut. Jeremy wasn’t even on the stage anymore, and they were well into commercial break, and he couldn’t stop. He was feeling raw, genuine emotion, and he had to pull it together by the time the commercial break was done. He went through nearly the entire basket of tissues," a source explained.

At one point, Dogg was sobbing so hard that Reba McEntire hopped out of her chair and offered some support to her fellow judge. Then, McEntire gave Dogg a long hug and shared some words of support as he navigated through his emotions. Following that, Dogg was heard telling the 'Queen of Country' who recently returned for her second season, "Damn how do you guys do this every year? This s**t hits deep."

For those wondering, Dogg first joined 'The Voice' as a coach during Season 26. In May 2024, Dogg appeared on an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and then he candidly spoke about his decision to join 'The Voice.' As per NBC, Jimmy Fallon exclaimed, "You're going to be one of the Coaches on The Voice! That's the best move The Voice has ever made." In his response, Dogg said, "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music." Then, Dogg further elaborated, "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach, and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing." Fallon seemed pretty excited for Dogg and quipped, "I'm already invested — Team Snoop! I already know for a fact you're going to win."