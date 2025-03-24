Sandra Bullock makes fun of Letterman's affair after he mocked her kiss with Meryl Streep

Leave it to Sandra Bullock to show you how to clap back, as the actress gave a graceful yet sharp response to David Letterman when the host attempted to poke fun at her with a question. Renowned for stellar acting chops and magnetic screen presence, Bullock poked fun at Letterman, and the reason is quite surprising. Not only that, but with her signature wit and charm, Bullock turned the tables, making sure her appearance remained unforgettable.

Sandra Bullock attends the UK Special Screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England

During Bullock's appearance on 'Late Show with David Letterman,' back in 2010, the host playfully questioned the actress about her onstage kiss with Meryl Streep, as per NBC Chicago. Letterman showed the audience a photo of Bullock and Streep sharing a kiss at the Critics' Choice Awards. "We just gave the audience what they really wanted," Bullock explained. Letterman jokingly responded, "Seriously, what is going on there? I guess that's the kind of thing you people do out in Hollywood; I don't know!"

Without missing a beat, Bullock fired back, "And I suppose you've never kissed a woman before, Dave, right?" which was a sharp nod to Letterman's past affair with a Late Show staffer. Letterman and the audience erupted into laughter and applause at Bullock's witty comeback. "Yeah, but come on, nothing like this for God's sake! Are you kidding me? No!" Letterman protested. Bullock playfully explained, "Women like it when the guy grabs our face and just lays it on! Obviously, I was the guy in that picture...I was the man." For the uninformed, Bullock took the entertainment industry by storm when she locked lips with legendary actress Streep at the 15th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, People reported. "This is bulls—" Bullock joked before surprising Streep with a lip lock after tying for the best actress spot.

As the audience erupted in cheers, Bullock added, "This is an honor." During her speech, Bullock humorously pointed out their similarities, saying, "I love food and sex like Meryl." That's how similar we are. You guys just didn't notice it until now." She closed with a playful confession, saying, "Meryl is a good kisser." Additionally, during a chat with Oprah Winfrey, Bullock shared the motivation behind her surprise kiss with Streep, saying, "You just feel in this business they pit women up against each other all of the time. They don't do it to the men, and I am so tired of it. So I said, how do we diffuse this? I'm going to kiss her, as per Tabby Biddle.

This is not the only time Bullock kissed her colleague; after accepting the Generation Award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards show, Bullock surprised fans when she shared a kiss with Scarlett Johansson, as per CBS News. "Now that we have done that," Bullock said with a smile, "can we please go back to normal because therapy is really expensive?" Later, it was revealed that the stage kiss between the duo was actually Bullock’s idea. "Scarlett was originally supposed to present a different award with Zac Efron, but when Sandy heard Scarlett would be there, she reached out to her," a source told The New York Daily News. "It was a preplanned, scripted kiss the producers knew about—and it was Sandra's camp's idea," the source added. A source close to Johansson said the actress was "obviously more than fine with it" but received a pre-show pep talk from Bullock to ensure it.