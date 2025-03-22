Sandra Bullock was in tears during Jay Leno's final episode for a special reason: "You never let me..."

Sandra Bullock gets emotional on John Leno's last day as a host of 'The Tonight Show' as she said, "I'm going to start crying"

Sandra Bullock is one of the few celebrities who not only embraced her success but also acknowledged her setbacks. While Bullock has faced backlash for some of her film choices, she was always firm in her decisions, and it appears as though Jay Leno always supported her. During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show' on Leno's final night as host, Bullock became emotional while expressing her gratitude for his unwavering support.

Sandra Bullock attends the UK Special Screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England (Image Source: /Getty Images for Paramount Pictures | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Bullock appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to discuss her movie 'Gravity' and bid an emotional farewell to Leno back in February 2014, as per USA Today. Leno expressed his admiration for Bullock, recalling the first time he saw her in 'Wrestling Ernest Hemingway' in 1993. "I went, 'Oh my God, this person's got to be a big star.' And it all came true," said Leno. Taking the host's hand, Bullock became emotional, admitting, "I'm going to start crying." She then praised Leno’s kindness, saying, "That's saying a lot in this business because we like to be mean."

She further added, "There's not been one time that you haven't treated me like I had something to offer—even when the film was horrible and you knew it, you never let me see it in your eyes." Bullock grew emotional as she thanked Leno for his unwavering support, saying, "When I made crazy life decisions, you never questioned. You were so welcoming... I just felt special, even when I felt very insecure. And everyone in this room and in this country has felt this every day that you have been in their home." In response, Leno warmly reassured her, "Well, you are special," before kissing her hand.

The interview also had its lighthearted moments as Leno jokingly said, "You haven't changed, but your hair has changed." Bullock laughed, responding, "Oh, crap!" before Leno presented a beauty montage of her past looks. Reassuring Bullock, Leno said, "That wasn't mean," to which she agreed, adding, "You looked beautiful in all of those." Leno's final 'The Tonight Show' episode featured his first-ever guest, Billy Crystal, along with a performance by Garth Brooks, as per E! News.

Talking about Bullock, the actress publicly stated she needed "to take a pause" from her career to focus on her family after announcing the passing of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall. Randall died at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS. Bullock had expressed her will to not work a year and a half before his tragic passing. A source close to Bullock's friend Jennifer Aniston shared with People, "She's doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom." The source added, "Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love. Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed." As per Just Jared, Bullock is preparing to reunite with Nicole Kidman for 'Practical Magic 2,' the sequel to their 1998 film, which was announced in June 2024.