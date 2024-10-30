Why did Martha Stewart go to prison? Netflix's 'Martha' reveals life behind bars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Although Martha Stewart is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world, her life is far from perfect, which will be documented in the upcoming documentary 'Martha' on Netflix. Directed by R J Cutler, the documentary will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30.

The documentary's trailer makes it abundantly evident that its content will be sensational and will offer a fresh perspective on Martha's life, as one of her shocking admissions is already grabbing major headlines. The trailer reveals that Martha has not been on talking terms with her ex-husband Andrew Stewart for more than two decades, which has already added to the mounting anticipation. Not only that, but the documentary will also shed light on some of the most controversial aspects of Martha's life, including her sentencing.

What crime did Martha Stewart commit?

Martha's legal issues began almost two decades ago, when her media empire, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, reached its pinnacle of prosperity. In 1999, her company went public, making her the first female self-made billionaire in the United States. However, in the early 2000s, Stewart became engaged in an insider trading incident regarding the sale of ImClone Systems shares in December 2001, per People.

As per reports, when questioned by authorities in early 2002, Martha and her stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, maintained they had no insider knowledge of the deal. However, federal prosecutors eventually accused them of acting on non-public information and lying to authorities about it, resulting in Martha's incarceration. Martha was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice after a widely publicized trial in early 2004. As a result, she was sentenced to five months in prison and two years of probation.

How did Martha Stewart make her comeback after sentencing?

'Martha' will explore the life of TV icon Martha Stewart (YouTube/@netflix)

Despite early forecasts that her brand would implode while she was incarcerated, Martha staged a spectacular recovery upon her release in 2005. She started a 'comeback campaign' for her brand, immediately returning to work even while under restriction, which limited her trips to 48 hours per week, as per 9Honey Celebrity. To solidify her status, she released cookbooks, launched her reality show 'The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,' and returned to anchoring her popular show 'Martha Stewart Living' in the same year.

Not only that but Martha received several nominations for Daytime Emmys and saw her products sell well in shops around the country. Nearly 20 years later, her brand has not only survived but prospered, attracting new admirers who recognize her from her friendship with Snoop Dogg, and appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

