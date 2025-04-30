The Masked Singer’s wildest unmasking yet — a Grammy winner collapsed and refused to leave

Host Nick Cannon was left transfixed as he tried to gauge the bizarre situation. "There she goes, and she goes down again," Robin Thicke mouthed in horror.

Grammy winner Macy Gray has been part of three different versions of 'The Masked Singer,' and each time she made a dramatic exit from the show after being unmasked. In 2023, Gray participated as a wild card contestant in season ten of the US version of the reality show masquerading as 'Sea Queen.' She threw a major fit while being asked to unveil her identity. Gray stomped her feet and threw herself right in the middle of the stage as the judges and the audience witnessed her shocking behavior, as per The Sun. Host Nick Cannon was left transfixed as he tried to gauge the bizarre situation. "There she goes, and she goes down again," Robin Thicke mouthed in horror. "She needs to be rescued. I'm coming," comedian Ken Jeong reacted.

Finally, a security personnel rushed to help Gray back up as she struggled with her 'Sea Queen' headgear. Soon after, in a victorious moment, her face was revealed as she stepped out of her hideous mask. The 'Sweet Baby' singer ended up in fourth place, which saddened her because she believed she could win the competition. According to reports, the producers had to convince the soul singer to appear on stage before the unmasking segment. "This has never happened on The Masked Singer before," an insider revealed.

Macy Gray at the North Sea Jazz Festival at Rotterdam Ahoy on July 13, 2019, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitri Hakke)

The insider continued, "Macy was almost shell-shocked to start with and was basically gutted to be out so early because she really enjoyed being on the American version - when obviously she did brilliantly - so was totally blindsided. It was the shock of it for her as well as the upset, and in that moment, she had a very raw, human reaction and wanted out." Calling the moment totally wild, the source further revealed that the whole crew, along with the production team, were lobbying backstage to cheer Gray as she threw a major fit. Although it wasn't a serious singing competition, the 'I Try' hitmaker wanted to end her stint as the winner. It took the entire team to finally persuade Gray to get on stage and get the unmasking done.

"It took everyone backstage ages to talk her round, and poor Joel was on stage essentially doing a stand-up routine to try and keep things under control. Eventually, they managed to persuade Macy to go back on stage and be properly unmasked and sing for the last time," the insider concluded. This wasn't the last time Gray would be acting out during the competition. During the UK version of the show, she walked off the stage when the time came to unravel her identity. And while competing in the Australian version of the show, the R&B singer refused to get off the stage.

"She said, 'No, I'm continuing in the show,' and there had to be a discussion which went for quite a while as to, 'No, you have to leave.' She said, 'No, I'm not leaving," Australian judge Dave Hughes revealed. As a professional performer, Gray seemed to be in a continuous state of denial about her identity reveal and exit from the reality show.