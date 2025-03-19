Lisa Marie Presley had a moment alone with Michael Jackson’s casket: "I wanted to apologize..."

"When we were together, we were really in love," she said, "and then we had the rough patches."

Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 due to cardiac arrest. On September 3, he was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, in a private ceremony attended by loved ones. Lisa Marie Presley, his ex-wife, was the last one standing among the crowd of well-wishers by his casket that day. In 2010, while speaking with Oprah, she revealed that it wasn't the sense of peace but the guilt from regret that crippled her conscience during the funeral. As you stood over his casket," Winfrey asked, "Were you able to make peace?" "No, I don't think I could make peace then," Presley painfully recalled. "It was more like I wanted to apologize for not being around."

On September 3, 2009, Lisa Marie attended Michael Jackson's funeral with nearly 200 of his closest friends and family members. At the end of the service, after most people left, she was the last one standing there with his casket. pic.twitter.com/VPSdNg94tP — Presley Jackson (@MJLMP_Official) October 10, 2020

The thought of not being able to spend time with her ex-husband during his tough times overwhelmed her. She recounted if her efforts could have had an impact, "Had I just said, 'How are you?' Can I try to make a phone call? I really did regret that I didn't," she said. As per Entertainment Weekly, Presley admitted that she felt manipulated by Jackson throughout their relationship; however, she forgave him after his death. "When we were together, we were really in love," she said, "and then we had the rough patches." The couple rocked the tabloids with their union in 1994 after declaring their marital status openly during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

It was Jackson's first marriage and Presley's second. "And just think," Jackson said while introducing his new wife on stage back then, "nobody thought this would last." According to People, Presley detailed in her posthumous book 'From Here to the Great Unknown' that Jackson proposed to her while she was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough. “Michael said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” she wrote. “I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered; I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.” After his impromptu confession, Presley didn't admit it but knew she was in love too.

#OnThisDay May 26th 1994 - Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley got married in a secret 12 min ceremony in the Dominican Republic.#MJFAM pic.twitter.com/Ds1DC2sPbL — $₩IFT (@GMJHDvideos) May 26, 2017

Although they were destined to be together, Jackson's infamous trial subjected them to intense media scrutiny, and cracks began to appear. Jackson was allegedly charged with sexual allegations in 1993 with an underage boy. Presley claimed that she believed her husband was innocent and encouraged him to get help for his drug addiction and to resolve the accusations out of court. However, things got out of hand, and they divorced in 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences." The 'Lights Out' singer reportedly confirmed that they were still intermittently in touch for four years after their separation.

“…Lisa Marie disappeared for a few days and when she wasn’t around, Michael became insecure. A vicious cycle developed: she wondered where he was and he wondered where she was – jealousy and distance never were a good combination in Hollywood.” - Jermaine Jackson pic.twitter.com/A4Hk7O8EU1 — presleyjackson (@lmpmjjj) May 19, 2023

Presley passed away in January 2023 due to complications from bariatric surgery; her death indicated that she was still close with the Jackson family. As per E! News, La Toya Jackson expressed her grief, “You will forever be in our hearts. I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me!" Jackson's estate released a statement: "Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed, as apparent in the official video for 'You Are Not Alone,', and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern, and care during their times together."