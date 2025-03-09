Lena Dunham reveals why she flashed Brad Pitt and Jimmy Kimmel totally gets it: "You've to show..."

Lena Dunham explains why she flashed her underwear to Brad Pitt, cheekily says that she’s tempted to do it again

Lena Durham has never been afraid to embrace bold, unconventional moments. The creator and star of HBO's 'Girls', is known for her fearless approach to storytelling and unfiltered humor. Now a writer, director, and outspoken advocate for body positivity, Dunham continues to make headlines in the most unexpected ways; like when the paparazzi snapped a photo of her flashing her underwear to Brad Pitt during the 'Once Upon a Time Hollywood' Premiere. She finally explained her much-talked-about moment during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', on October 4, 2018. This came up when Kimmel asked the actress, "You are now acting in the 'Quentin Tarantino' movie and your co-stars are like the biggest names in the history of acting.

Durham responded, "I don't want to brag, but my scenes were opposite Brad Pitt's." She further touched upon the moment saying, "I wouldn't want to share that as that was a part of a tight embargo, but the paparazzi did get a picture of me flashing Brad Pitt my underwear." However, Kimmel asked, "Was this part of the movie?" She shook her head almost showing resentment, stating, "Certainly no. That was between takes, [with] him trying to sort of chill and brush up on his lines. It made sense in the moment. We were talking about kewpie dolls. Do you guys know what a Kewpie doll is? It's like an illustrated character of the 1920s. Someone asked, 'What's a kewpie doll?' And I said, 'Well, I can show you. I've got one right here on my side...Skirt comes up...If you've got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show this?" Kimmel seemingly agreed and said, "If it comes up, you've to show it to people... yeah!"

She continued, "My publicist actually asked me directly not to do it again on this show. She said, 'No matter what comes up out there... do not do it.'" However, Dunham admitted that being told not to do something only made her want to do it more. Kimmel agreed, noting that's always how it works. Smirking, Dunham added, "I want to do it really bad right now!" referring to her urge to show off her tattoo. Well, thank god for her publicist who saved her and Kimmel from another flashing incident on-air. However, this wasn't the only incident with Pitt that was awkward. Dunham set the record straight about that viral kissing photo with Pitt. In 2020, she appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' and addressed the July 2019 red carpet moment from the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' London premiere, where she appeared to surprise Pitt with a kiss, as per People.

"Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress," Dunham explained. "I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend." Dunham also revealed that Pitt was unfazed by the moment and even gave her a meaningful gift later that night. "Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him 'I like his ring' and he gave it to me," she shared, showing off the piece of jewelry on camera. "And every time I wear it, something amazing happens."

Actress Lena Durham arrives at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The actress is now in a happy place both professionally and personally. In an Interview with ET online in 2020, she mentioned, "This year I’m... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health and sobriety." Lena Durham continues to make significant strides in the entertainment industry. As reported by Netflix in January 2025, she has many projects in partnership with Netflix itself. This underscores Durham's continued creative influence, both in front and behind the camera.