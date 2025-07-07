'American Idol' winner postpones her Las Vegas show over 'devastating' reason: 'I need to protect...'

Ever since its launch in 2002, 'American Idol' winners have been making quite a mark in the music industry as compared to other singing reality shows. One such winner is Kelly Clarkson, who, after winning the first season, has been the talk of the town. While Clarkson is mostly very professional and always delivers an outstanding performance, in a shocking turn of events, she had to back out of her Las Vegas Residency at the very last minute. Though it may seem a bit snobbish at first, the reason behind the decision is quite understandable.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, France (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matthew Stockman)

Recently, Clarkson announced on Instagram that she's postponing the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency, 'Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions,' which were scheduled for Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency included 18 performances through Saturday, November 15, though new dates for the postponed shows have not yet been revealed, per ScreenRant. Clarkson cited vocal strain as the reason behind the postponement of the first two shows.

Reportedly, earlier that day, Clarkson had excitedly posted from rehearsals, writing, "TONIGHT!! #OpeningNight #StudioSessions #VegasRehearsals." However, the tone shifted as she later shared, "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars."

Clarkson explained that intense preparations had taken a toll on her voice, saying, "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve." Looking ahead, she added, "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."

Talking about her sudden decision, it has to be noted that she made the right call by postponing her Las Vegas residency to protect her voice, which is vital to her music career. Though she's found major success with 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' she's still best known for her powerhouse vocals since winning 'American Idol.' As a true professional, she chose not to perform until she’s fully ready, and fans are hopeful she’ll be back on stage soon.

Notably, 'American Idol' 2006 winner Taylor Hicks is currently performing at The Indigo in Las Vegas, with shows on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through Wednesday, August 20, per Playbill. After winning the show over runner-up Katharine McPhee, Hicks signed with 19 Records/Arista and released a self-titled debut album that debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and later went platinum. His Vegas shows take place at Bally's Las Vegas, and tickets are available by phone or online.