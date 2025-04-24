Katy Perry was stunned when a contestant quit 'American Idol' — then she took matters into her own hands

"This is actually going to be my last performance," said Sara Beth while announcing her exit from 'American Idol'

Performing live in front of music industry legends can be nerve-wracking for many. While some contestants overcome their nervousness and shine bright on 'American Idol,' others succumb to the pressure and see their dreams slip away. But in a rare twist, one contestant made the unexpected decision to quit the show right onstage because she missed home. However, Katy Perry stepped in without hesitation and spoke words of encouragement, but did the contestant change her mind?

Katy Perry attends the 'American Idol' Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

Back in April 2023, during her initial audition on 'American Idol,' 25-year-old Sara Beth, a mother from California, shared her uncertainty about pursuing a singing career, as per USA Today. She said, "I don’t even really know what show business is," she admitted. "I don’t feel like I fit the mold, so I'm trying to figure this all out." Despite her doubts, she impressed the judges with an acoustic cover of 'Roxanne' by The Police and earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

However, during Hollywood Week, she made a surprising announcement onstage, as she said, "This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart's at home, so I'm going to get home to my babies," she said. "They really need me." The judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Perry, had called her back for a heart-to-heart, but she ultimately chose to leave the competition, prompting Richie to ask, "What just happened? She's going to leave?" and Bryan said, "That was a mistake."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R A B E T H ⋒ (@sarabethmusic)

Sensing the urgency of the situation, Perry stepped in and tried to change Beth's mind. "No, we're going to figure this out," Perry insisted. "The thing I see in her is her fighting spirit." The judges called Beth back onstage for a heart-to-heart. Perry gave an emotional pep talk, saying, "I know life is scary. I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then, I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. And I know that you love your family … I know that as a mother, but remember: self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

Beth quietly said, "Thank you," and walked offstage again. A production member told her the decision was entirely hers, and she admitted, "I feel like I’m not going to win the show anyway, so I might as well just go home." Perry encouraged her with one final push as she said, "You’ve opened a door you never thought you would open, and you got a yes, and you may get another yes in the future. Do not give up."

Despite Perry's heartfelt encouragement, Beth ultimately stuck to her decision to leave 'American Idol,' as per Entertainment Weekly. "I'm really humbled and grateful, and Katy had some really nice things to say," Beth said backstage. "If my kids were a little older... I understand how big of an opportunity this is, but I still kind of want to go home." Earlier in the episode, she had admitted the emotional toll of being away from her young children, as she said, "I don't think I realized quite how hard it would be to be away from my kids. They're still really young. There's a lot of guilt that comes when you leave your kids to do something completely selfish."