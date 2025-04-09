A sick Katy Perry was challenged to sing on ‘American Idol’ and she totally nailed it (with a little help)

The former 'American Idol' judge, Katy Perry, is known for being one of the few celebrities in the entertainment industry who always keeps it real. During her seven-season run in the singing competition, Perry was often seen in high spirits. However, there was one memorable moment when the Grammy winner wasn't feeling her best and had to stuff her nose with tissues. To everyone’s surprise, despite being under the weather, Perry effortlessly performed her hit song without missing a beat.

Katy Perry speaks to the media in Bright, Australia. The free Fight On concert was held for firefighters and communities recently affected by the devastating bushfires in Victoria. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Pockett)

Back in March 2019, the first night of American Idol's Hollywood Week saw 100 hopefuls vying to prove themselves, but Perry had her own problems to look after. Turns out the singer was suffering from a cold and brought humor to the show by stuffing tissue paper into her nostrils to manage her symptoms, as per Entertainment Online. Despite the discomfort, her vocal talent remained unaffected. Fellow judge Luke Bryan jokingly challenged her to sing 'Firework' with tissues in her nose, and to everyone's surprise, she belted out the chorus nearly flawlessly, proving her mettle as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

As the episode moved ahead, Perry was left in tears when 27-year-old Dimitrius Graham shared that his mother was scheduled for surgery the next day, and he wouldn't be able to be with her. Wanting his mom to be part of his performance, Graham called her on FaceTime and asked the judges to say hello. "Hi, Mama," Perry said warmly, as Lionel Richie and Bryan leaned in beside her. "Lorraine, we believe with you for tomorrow that you'll be safe and protected, and the angels are around you. Speaking of an angel, your son is about to sing for us and we want you to be a part of this moment."

Coming back to Perry, this wasn't the only time the singer wasn't well on the show. She once collapsed on 'American Idol' after inhaling fumes from a gas leak at the studio, as per The Independent. Perry became increasingly concerned during auditions, saying, "Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense." She stood up, adding, "I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it's bad; it's really bad." As the smell intensified, sirens wailed, and the studio was evacuated. Fellow judge Bryan confirmed the seriousness of the situation to the crowd, saying, "This is not a joke; there really is a gas leak." Moments later, Perry was heard yelling, "I'm not feeling good," before collapsing to the ground as emergency services responded.

Notably, Perry announced her departure from 'American Idol' during a February 2024 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', revealing that Season 22 would be her last, as per People. "I mean I love Idol so much," Perry told host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat." She explained that her exit was motivated by a desire to focus on personal projects and hinted at new music on the horizon. "I've been in the studio for a while so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming," Perry said. The 'Dark Horse' further shared, "I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”