Katy Perry teared up after 'American Idol' contestant sang her grandma's iconic song: 'I chose this...'

"I think this is a perfect song for that," said the 'American Idol' contestant before singing her iconic grandmother's song

Katy Perry's amazing journey as a judge on 'American Idol' may have concluded with Season 22 in 2024. However, the singer has succeeded in making a place for herself in the hearts of fans. Throughout her time on the show, Perry's vulnerable side often took the spotlight. In one such moving instance, Perry was brought to tears by a contestant's rendition of her legendary grandma's iconic song.

Katy Perry attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle)

The contestant in discussion is Emmy Russell, who participated in 'American Idol' season 22. Russell is the granddaughter of the late country legend Loretta Lynn. In April 2024, each contestant of the singing reality show was given a chance to choose one of three songs selected by judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan to perform. Russell closed the episode with a heartfelt performance of a song made famous by her grandmother, titled 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' as per The Sun US.

In a moving confession, Russell said, "I love singing from the heart. I think this is a perfect song for that. I mean, it's my grandma's song; you can't get much closer to the heart than your own blood." She further said, "I know Coal Miner's Daughter like the back of my hand. I think I want to do it [as it's] almost like a way of hugging her." After performing the song, she said, "I need to be proud that I am a granddaughter of Loretta Lynn."

Russell also correctly guessed that Perry was the judge who picked the song for her. An emotional and teary Perry explained her reasoning, saying, "I chose this song not because Loretta Lynn is your grandma. I chose this song because you are Emmy Russell, and you can do anything now as Emmy Russell." Adding to the touching moment, Russell's parents were also in the audience, witnessing their daughter stepping out from her grandmother's legacy.

Notably, Russell made it to the 'Top Five' before being eliminated on the episode telecasted on May 12, 2024. Talking about her exit, she said, "I just let out a little cry, and I was just like, 'Oh, it's over,'" as per People. Describing the emotional rollercoaster of competing, she continues, "It's a high. So you get to come off the high, and then there is that kind of emotionalness that comes to that too," as per Southern Living. Russell also took to Instagram to reflect and thank her supporters. She expressed deep gratitude for the experience and shared her perspective on the outcome as she wrote a caption. "I'm just really feeling grateful," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Russell (@emmyroserussell)

"I didn't make the Top 3, but ... that was God's plan. That was funny because before I got eliminated, I think God told me, he was like, 'Emmy, you're not going to be chosen by America, but I chose you.'" Russell further shared, "There was no sense of 'Why wasn't I chosen?' I know I'm chosen. It's like whenever a boy is like, 'I don't want to go out with you anymore.' And you're, like, 'OK. But I know I'm loved." The singer also shared why she felt deeply connected to her performance of 'The Climb' by Miley Cyrus on the show; for her, the song represented the personal growth and emotional challenges she faced during the competition.