He was a garbage man with no vocal training — until his voice moved Katy Perry to tears on 'American Idol'

"That was not garbage. It was greatness," said an emotional Katy Perry while praising Doug Kirk

Beyond her powerful vocals, Katy Perry also wowed 'American Idol' viewers with her heartfelt and thoughtful feedback. The Grammy winner also never shied away from showing emotion, often letting her tears speak louder than words. In one such moving instance, the 'Roar' singer couldn't hold back her tears after hearing a contestant's heart-wrenching backstory. Even though Perry visibly struggled, she made sure the participant felt all the love and appreciation he deserved.

On the 'American Idol' Season 18 premiere, a garbage man from Mobile, Alabama, Doug Kiker, made everyone emotional with his heartfelt audition. When asked about his background, Kiker humbly said, "I'm a garbage man. I work on the back of a garbage truck." When Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Perry asked about his experience, he admitted, saying, "I don't have any; I sing on the back of a garbage truck," as per Wave927. Kiker went on to explain that his motivation to audition came from his 2-year-old daughter. "I'm trying to show her, like, if you put your mind to it, there’s nothing you can't do," he said sincerely.

Kiker was so overwhelmed by the moment that he repeatedly told the judges. "I'm sorry, you're really pretty," causing everyone to smile. Wanting to help him settle his nerves, the judges had host Ryan Seacrest take him outside for a brief warm-up session. When Kiker returned, he performed Rascal Flatts' 'Bless the Broken Road.' After his initial performance, Perry asked him to show off more vocal range, but Kiker shyly replied, "I don’t know what that is." It was then Bryan stepped in to help him as he sat at the piano and played parts of 'Bless the Broken Road,' guiding Kiker through the song and helping him open up. Once the performance wrapped, Bryan smiled and declared, "I'm a fan of the garbage man."

Perry, moved to tears, told him, "That was not garbage. It was greatness." Kiker, holding his golden ticket and crying himself, received more encouragement from Perry, who added, "You just stay who you are, and you’re going to go so far. And you're going to take your daughter to all the highest heights," as per People. Although Kiker didn’t make it past Hollywood Week, his audition was so beloved that 'American Idol' invited him back for the Season 18 finale, where he performed 'Bless the Broken Road' virtually alongside Rascal Flatts.

Sadly, Kiker passed away in March 2025. His ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, confirmed his death, expressing sorrow that their children have lost their father. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Doug's brother, William, and mother, Joyce, also confirmed the news to TMZ. William posted a tribute on Facebook, calling Doug his "baby bro." Meanwhile, Doug's sister Angela Evans launched a GoFundMe, saying, "This was completely unexpected… We are completely unprepared and are going to need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves."