‘DWTS’ fans have been asking for a spring season for years — now a pro dancer is backing them up

'Dancing with the Stars' season 34 is all set to make a monumental comeback during the fall on ABC and Disney+ with an exciting cast. However, fans are manifesting a second season, which coincides with spring. Viewers are anticipating a change in the traditional format, with ABC adding a potential 'themed' season, echoing a suggestion from one of the famous dance pros from the reality series, who backed the idea. Valentin Chmerkovskiy recently commented under a new teaser for the upcoming season, writing, "Bring back a spring season," and adding a heart emoji on the show's official Instagram page.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy's comment on 'Dancing with the Stars' post (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @dancingwiththestars)

The three-time DWTS winner's validation stemmed from various Reddit threads that have become popular with the concept. "In my opinion, I feel like it would be fun if a spring season were to happen, that spring season would be a special season like all-stars, or winners, or golden dwts, or something like that. I feel like it would draw more attention to the show and make it a little bit more fun," one of the discussion threads began. "A Spring session would be great to capture the celebrities not available in the fall. Spring was always a fun season in the past. You could even do a Summer replacement show like they did Season 1," an excited viewer agreed.

"Normally goes from March through May. It was cancelled because American Idol took the Monday night slot on some Mondays, but moving it to Tuesdays is a possibility, but it could only be a mini season, April and May, everything changes programming in the summer from June until September," a fan pointed out." Okay, so the fall season is always normal DWTS, then the spring season can be a themed one! For example -Dancing with the fans -Dancing with the golden stars -Dancing with the stars Athletes (ik this is happened before, just an example) -Dancing with the junior stars (same as before) Just a thought I had!! If you like this idea, what are some you would do?" another Reddit forum suggested.

i can’t believe dancing with the stars ends tomorrow and there’s no spring season :( — nads¹⁶ (@sixteenrangers) November 26, 2024

Is dancing with the stars going to be doing a spring season or we have to wait for next fall #dwts #DWTSFinale — alexandra j (@ICYFA1RY) December 6, 2023

I’m hoping dancing with the stars coming back this spring on Disney plus cause last season was mad fucking fun even final four battle 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Steveo Sparks (@Steveosparks2) March 2, 2023

Dancing With The Stars used to be the same way? They used to have a spring season that would air from March through May and a fall season that would air from September through November.



They got rid of the spring season in 2019 though and now there's only one per year. — Elizabeth 📜 (@AwkwardPancake) January 7, 2023

As per Parade, the last spring season aired in 2018 and featured famed NFL personalities; unfortunately, the 'themed' version was axed, and DWTS followed the current format of filming only one season per year. The main reason fans are pushing the two-season agenda is that they want to watch their favorite NFL players competing for the Mirror Ball trophy. Taping for the fall season usually takes place when all the players are actively involved in league matches, thus making it difficult for them to participate in the ballroom competition, as per GeekSided.

So far, four NFL icons have been crowned as winners out of the total 25 players who participated in the show. This includes Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith, who won season 3 in 2006. Wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, Donald Driver, won season 14 in 2012, New York Giants Rashad Jennings picked the trophy for season 24 in 2017, and the Wide Receivers coach for Arizona State, Hines Ward, won season 12 in 2011. With the fans and now an OG dancing pro requesting a second season, the creators of the popular reality show will hopefully take notice and make some due changes.