Donald Trump couldn't shut up about one 'beautiful' woman on David Letterman's show: "Saw her..."

For nearly 20 years, Trump owned the Miss Universe pageant, during which he likely crossed paths with almost 4,000 contestants.

President Donald Trump has a reputation for making lewd remarks about women. However, on one occasion, in 2010, he was nothing but praises. For nearly 20 years, Trump owned the Miss Universe pageant, during which he likely crossed paths with almost 4,000 contestants. However, he publicly singled out Miss Universe Ireland, Rozanna Purcell, during his appearance on 'The Late Show With David Letterman,' despite being married.

A screenshot of Donald Trump during an interview in 2014. (Image Source: YouTube | Late Show With David Letterman)

Things took an awkward turn when host Letterman brought up the Miss Universe competition. As reported by the Daily Mail, Trump, who had met all the contestants that year in Nevada, said, "Miss Ireland was beautiful, really beautiful." He also gushed about the eventual winner of the competition, Miss Mexico, Ximena Navarrete, before showering Purcell with more compliments. The Republican said, "Miss Ireland was beautiful too. I don’t know if anybody saw her." Purcell's mentor Andrea Roche also reacted to Trump's comment. She said, "Donald has big plans for her. I am really proud of her."

The unforgettable Rozanna Purcell from Ireland 🇮🇪🤩👑#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/cUU2NFkViY — Miss Coronas (@miss_coronas) August 23, 2022

While his interview with Letterman was embarrassing, no doubt, it was nothing compared to the serious admission he made about entering changing rooms as the girls undressed; some as young as 15. Miss Teen Vermont 1997, Mariah Billado, spoke about the incident and said, “I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there is a man in here.'” Three other contestants (teenagers) from that same year confirmed the account.

New photo: Miss Ireland 2010,Rozanna Purcell pic.twitter.com/FvRiaay8sc — joo (@JooRooTv) April 26, 2014

As reported by Rolling Stone, Miss Arizona, Tasha Dixon, said, “He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked. Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis.” She went on to say, “To have the owner come waltzing in, when we are naked, or half-naked, in a very physically vulnerable position and then to have the pressure of the people that worked for him telling us to go fawn all over him, go walk up to him, talk to him, get his attention…”

While the Trump campaign chose not to comment on the allegations, in a 2005 appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show,' Trump himself brought up the very incident the women described. He justified his behavior by claiming that his ownership of the pageant granted him such access. He acknowledged, without a sliver of remorse, that his actions likely made the women uncomfortable. Former Miss Utah, Temple Taggart, also recalled an unsettling encounter where Trump kissed her against her will, directly on the lips. At the time, he was married to his second wife Marla Maples. Taggart also revealed that there were other contestants whom he similarly kissed on the mouth.