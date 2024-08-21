Why did Disney cancel 'The Acolyte'? Sci-fi show proves that the 'Star Wars' golden goose is dying

Unfortunately, the journey of 'The Acolyte' has come to a close, with no new seasons on the horizon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The cancellation of 'The Acolyte' has left fans stunned, despite its impressive critical acclaim and streaming success. The show had proven itself to be a worthy competitor against heavy-hitting series like 'The Boys', 'The Bear', and 'House of the Dragon'. Now, Its abrupt ending has raised a lot of questions, especially after Manny Jacinto's highly-anticipated appearance at D23 and his upcoming visit to Star Wars Celebration Japan.

The news is even more confusing given Lucasfilm's recent announcement to expand The Acolyte's' universe through a new publishing initiative, revealed at SDCC. It seemed like the show was gaining momentum, making its cancellation at this point a disappointing turn of events for fans invested in its story and characters. Now, we're left wondering what's next for the 'Star Wars' universe and whether we'll see more of 'The Acolyte's' promising world.

Why was 'The Acolyte' canceled?

Osha and Qimir in a still from 'The Acolyte' (@lucasfilm)

Rumors surrounding the cancellation of Disney+'s 'The Acolyte' have been circulating since before Season 1 premiered. Unfortunately, Lucasfilm would not be moving forward with a second season of the 'Star Wars' mystery-thriller series, as reported by Deadline on Monday, August 19.

The cancellation likely stems from the show's declining viewership. While the first three episodes performed well, interest weakened from Episode 4 onwards. 'The Acolyte' failed to stay in Nielsen's Top 10 originals charts for most of its run, only reappearing with its eighth and final episode, which garnered a mere 335 million minutes viewed - the lowest of any 'Star Wars' streaming series finale.This tracks with earlier reports suggesting that only exceptional ratings could save the show from cancellation.

Despite earlier false rumors about the show's fate, it's clear that 'The Acolyte' is indeed done, and if you were a fan waiting for the next season, we're sorry to break the news to you.

Was 'The Acolyte' Season 2 already in production?

'The Acolyte' had received an overwhelmingly negative response during its release (@lucasfilm)

Showrunner Leslye Headland had big plans for 'The Acolyte', but it seems those plans won't come to fruition. Headland revealed that Lucasfilm hadn't green-lit a second season, despite her ideas for continuing the story, in an Empire cover story around April 2024.

Headland had even consulted with Lucasfilm's lore advisor, Pablo Hidalgo, about incorporating more existing 'Star Wars' characters into the show. She also emphasized that 'The Acolyte' was designed to be a multi-season series, with many narrative threads left untied at the end of the first season. It's clear that Headland had a vision for where the show could go, but unfortunately, it won't get the chance to continue.

