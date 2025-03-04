Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato make out with cushions in bizarre sketch: "A boy wants to kiss us..."

Lovato joined Jimmy Fallon’s sketch as pink-haired Emily and playfully asked, "What if we're at the Spring Fling and a boy wants to kiss us?"

The 'Ew!' sketch on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' gets mixed reactions, where some enjoy its silly take on teenage girls, while others find it a bit offensive. For the context, 'Ew!' is a recurring sketch starring Jimmy Fallon as an over-the-top, squeamish preteen girl who acts with exaggerated disgust at nearly everything. To top it all off, the girl is joined by celebrity guests who play along with the cringe-worthy antics, as per AOL. While the notorious sketch recently made its way back into the talk show, there was a time when Demi Lovato joined Fallon to practice their kissing with the Hollywood heartthrobs.

Back in March 2017, Fallon reprised his role as Sara in the 'Ew!' sketch and was joined by Demi Lovato. Lovato transformed into a pink-haired teenager named Emily Levinson. The duo is seen playing teenage girls, preparing for the Spring Fling, with Emily seeking advice on her dress and kissing boys. "What if we're at the Spring Fling and a boy wants to kiss us?" Emily questions.

If you know Fallon's Sara, you know she already has a plan—bringing out "crush cushions" for practice. Adding to the absurdity, these cushions featured the faces of Hollywood hunks, making the scene even more ridiculous. When it came to choice, Emily picked Ed Sheeran Cushion, whereas Sara chose Mario Lopez.

However, before the duo’s makeout practice can go full-blown, stepdad Gary (played by ‘Tonight Show’ head writer AD Miles) interrupts with an embarrassing fish sticks story and jingle. In the 'Ew! Speed Round,' thin mints and ankle bracelets got approval, and Emily even defended Tom Wilkinson as a talented actor.

For the unversed, Fallon brought back the 'Ew!' sketch in August 2024, after six years, as per Entertainment Weekly. Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter joined Fallon’s sketch as Lucy Garret and Hailee Robinson, Sara’s summer camp besties. The trio shows off their friendship bracelets, with Kravitz calling them "very mindful," Carpenter adding "very cutesy," and Fallon enthusiastically shouting, "very... demure!"—a nod to a viral TikTok trend.

When Sara asks if they remember their camp talent show dance, Lucy hesitates, "I think I forgot, like, most of it," while Hailee tries to dodge the routine, saying, "Yeah, that was almost three weeks ago." Sara gets her friends up to dance as Carpenter’s 'Espresso' plays, but they barely start before stepdad Gary interrupts with his awkward enthusiasm, prompting a loud round of 'Ew!' from the trio.

The sketch wrapped up with the 'Ew! speed round,' where the girls rated various items as either 'Ew!' or 'cute.' Stanley Tucci received an unexpected 'cute' for his acting talent, while the trio declared Starbucks' iconic "pink drink" as overwhelmingly adorable, as per The Tribune. Carpenter also performed her single, 'Please, Please, Please,' during her appearance on the show. She wore a striking baby-blue sequin knit set paired with turquoise platform heels. Kravitz, meanwhile, discussed her new film ‘Blink Twice’ and her engagement to Channing Tatum.