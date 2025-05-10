Carrie Underwood had a backup plan if ‘American Idol’ didn’t work out — we never saw that one coming

Carrie Underwood has been revisiting her 'American Idol' journey on the 'Idol to Icon' series. The Grammy winner nostalgically recalled an iconic moment from her winning season. Underwood rendered a fierce version of Martina McBride‘s 'Independence Day' back in 2005, however, she recalled feeling overwhelmed and the need to quit right after reaching the top 10 on season 4, as per TVInsider. “I don’t know, sometimes I think it would just be easier if I go home,” she shared a snippet from her journal. “But I know I would regret it forever. I just have to remember that I know I’ve got this. I wouldn’t be here if I weren’t good. I can do this. And who cares if the judges don’t like it? I know I do… lol," she read.

She continued, “I love how I started out, like, ‘I don’t know, I just think it’d be easier if I go home,’ and then I just gradually start talking myself up. ‘I would regret it.’ ‘I got this.’ ‘I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t good!’ ‘I can so do this!’ It gets a little more and more ramped up.” Underwood confessed that she was not committed to winning the show until she reached the top 3. She admitted to feeling a bit skeptical and focusing on short-term goal-based performances till she reached the top 24. “I don’t think I let the ‘win’ scenario really enter my brain until, like, Top 3 or 4. For me, at the time, it was like, there were certain levels you wanted to get to because different things can happen,” the 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' hitmaker explained.

Carrie Underwood at SiriusXM's Town Hall on May 03, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Underwood recalled being "practical" in her thinking and also mentally preparing herself to face elimination after making it to the top 10: "No matter what happens, this is Top 10. We’re here. And nobody can take that away,” she said. Meanwhile, she had already prepared a backup plan in case her career as a country singer didn't work out. “I picked a mass communications field because I like words, and I like writing stories. I like writing. I was hoping to get into either being on your local news or doing something in that realm, or advertising, something like that,” the 'Remind Me' singer confessed.

Underwood achieved major success after her 'American Idol' win and has amassed a net worth of $120 million, as per Celebrity Networth. Her debut album 'Some Hearts' sold over seven million copies and earned three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist. According to Parade, at the age of 14, the country queen was able to sign a contract with Capitol Records in 1997, but it collapsed following a change in management. Reports suggest that Underwood makes a whopping $12 million per year with her music projects. Figures from 2014 indicate that the famed country artist made $500,000 per concert. This changed in 2019 when Underwood earned $50 million through her 'Cry Pretty Tour'. Apart from music, she also set up an activewear brand named Calia in 2015 but left soon after establishing the apparel brand in 2021.