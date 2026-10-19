‘Marshals’ star gives update on potential Season 3 after viewership boost

Season 2 of ‘Marshals’, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, airs every Monday on CBS

'Yellowstone' is adding another successful chapter to its spinoff books. After becoming last season's breakout hit, 'Marshals' has continued its stellar run this season. According to ScreenRant, Season 2's premiere garnered 8.21 million viewers. The blockbuster premiere made the procedural the number one scripted series on television for the week of October 4-10. It was also only second behind '60 Minutes' across all time slots on CBS in viewership. The Season 2 premiere exceeded Season 1's average viewership of 7 million, as per 3DVF. However, it fell short of the pilot's 9.52 million viewers.

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

Fans are turning up in huge numbers to follow Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) on his latest adventure. But is CBS interested in continuing this journey? As of now, they have not given any verdict. But star Luke Grimes is optimistic. However, he pointed out that unlike last season, CBS has not handed out a renewal in just days. "We haven't heard anything yet, but this past season, the pickup was so fast, so I don't know what to expect. I think one of them aired, and they're like, 'We're doing it again!' [Laughs] I feel like we just did press for season 1. So yeah, we'll see. But I'm sure you guys will all find out when we find out," he shared. Last season premiered on March 1 and was renewed on March 12.

A still of Kayce and Cal from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS / Fred Hayes)

Seeing the show's ratings, CBS should be on board for more seasons. The delay could be because of other issues. The current season has mentioned several 'Yellowstone' characters. The second episode remembered John Dutton (Kevin Costner), while the third one brought Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) into focus. Clearly, the procedural is slowly developing ties to its illustrious predecessor. Some familiar faces from the flagship series may make their way to the show. Show creator Spencer Hudnut talked to PEOPLE about possibly bringing one of them back in the spinoff. In the procedural, Kayce is currently struggling to understand his son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), while Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) is dealing with a life-threatening diagnosis. Season 2 of 'Marshals' airs every Sunday on CBS and streams later on Paramount+.