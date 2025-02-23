Fans call out Regina Hall for laughing at Kevin Costner’s Golden Globes award win: "Shame on you..."

"Little disrespectful in my opinion!!! Kevin Costner is a legend and u laugh at him when he's doing what he's told," a fan criticized.

Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe for his acclaimed role as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone,' marking the first major award for the classic Western drama series in 2023. Unfortunately, Costner had to skip the star-studded night due to intense flooding in Santa Barbara, California. Comedian Regina Hall stepped in to accept the award on his behalf but turned the congratulatory occasion into an embarrassing viral social media moment. Hall giggled uncontrollably on stage while reading from a teleprompter but soon gained her composure when she realized her verbal gaffe.

"He so much wanted to be here, oh, I love when they write this. 'I mean, if he won then he would've really wanted to be here. But you won, so," she laughed while reading. However, she quickly set a serious tone, adding, "He so much wanted to be here, but because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Sorry, this is a sad story, let's pray everyone." Today hosts Hoda and Jenna later quizzed the 'Scary Movie' actress about the moment, and she admitted she was initially unaware of how devastating the floods were at the time.

"It was on the teleprompters, and I was just experiencing what I was reading in real-time," she told the hosts. The standup comedian confessed that her unscripted punchline was distasteful for the moment. "I don’t know, it just came up," she recalled. Fans had mixed reactions to Hall's on-stage antics, some labeled it 'disrespectful' while others called it an unintentional blunder. "Little disrespectful in my opinion!!! Kevin Costner is a legend and u laugh at him when he's doing what he's told by the county officials to stay safe!! Golden Globes and Regina shame on u!!!" a fan criticized on X.

"Making light of people affected by flooding isn't particularly funny to me," an online user slammed. "She was making fun of the way it was written, not the actual floods and she makes a point of saying the floods aren’t funny. Bring back comedy please!!!!!!" a netizen took her side. "I laughed so hard when Regina did this that night. She should be a host," another fan praised her comic sense. "Can't you tell she is just terribly embarrassed because she was making fun of him and realized that she had "put her foot in it," and I feel badly for her. She is not laughing at the flood she is having nervous laughter about how badly she has flubbed it," an online user pointed out.

She was making fun of the way it was written, not the actual floods and she makes a point of saying the floods aren’t funny.

"And you disrespectful judging a situation you don’t know. She was reading a teleprompter- not a rehearsed speech. Had no flipping clue what was coming next. So feel as stupid and judgmental as you sound!" a viewer justified Hall's explanation.

Costner posted a video message on Instagram, expressing his regret and updating fans on his situation.“Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes,” he said. “Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.” After winning the award he posted a gratitude message thanking his entire 'Yellowstone' cast and crew for the unexpected honor.