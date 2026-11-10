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Who was eliminated from ‘The Mob’ tonight? New Don takes out a major threat

After Harry Jowsey took over as the new Don, he had the power to eliminate two players
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Mob' featuring Harry Jowsey (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
A still from 'The Mob' featuring Harry Jowsey (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘The Mob’ featured a shocking elimination. Previously, viewers witnessed Joe Gorga taking over as the new Don of the house. While in power, he made plenty of friends and foes. But things took a shocking turn after Harry Jowsey became the new Don of the house and chose to whack Joe and Romeo Miller.

A still from 'The Mob' (Image Source: Hulu)

Reflecting on his elimination from the Hulu show, Joe, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, shared, “I don’t hold a grudge because I know what he was trying to do. He’s just jealous. I understand.” He also claimed that Harry was threatened by him, which led to the decision. Joe mentioned, “When you got a physique like this and you look like this, you’re jealous. I accept that. It’s been my whole life.”

A still from 'The Mob' featuring Harry Jowsey (Image Source: Hulu)

However, Harry saw things differently. The ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ star noted, “Joe’s a little ham bone. He’s a little pitbull just running around with his muscles bursting out of his shirt and his stupid little hat on. Like, I love that guy so much. I wish he had more time together, but these guys are the biggest threats in the game. So I had to do what I had to do.” As for the show, Joe recalled meeting reality TV stars from various shows and franchises and shared, “I fell in love with everybody. I really did.” He added, “Everybody’s so great. Harry was my No. 1 guy. He’s so tall and good-looking. He’s got this hair…I had my eye on him. I said, ‘Who is this son of a b**ch coming over here with all this hair and he’s 6-foot-9 trying to make me look bad?’”

However, when asked whether Joe knew any of the fellow participants before the show began, he said he didn’t have time to watch TV. “I’m just a worker. I get up in the morning. Then I got to come home and I listen to crazy wife (Melissa Gorga) that has chores for me.” To know how the game unfolds, fans can stream the latest episodes of ‘The Mob’ on Hulu.

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