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Netflix gives a two-season order to ‘The Apology’ starring ‘Iron Man’ alum

Thomas Vinterberg will direct the upcoming thriller, while the project comes from Joe Murtagh.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Max Mara Cruise fashion show at Reggia Di Caserta in Caserta, Italy. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ivan Romano)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Max Mara Cruise fashion show at Reggia Di Caserta in Caserta, Italy. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ivan Romano)

The highly anticipated thriller drama ‘The Apology’ has been ordered by Netflix for two seasons. From A24 & studio-based Cut To, the drama will star Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the lead. This will be her lead TV role following ‘Marty Supreme’, ‘The Politician’ and more. The news broke through Deadline’s exclusive reporting. Oscar winner Thomas Vinterberg will direct the thriller. Fans might know him from ‘Another Round’ and ‘The Hunt’ as this will be his second U.S. television directorial project, after Netflix’s upcoming ‘Kennedy.’​ Notably, the order came after Thursday’s shakeup at the streamer, which replaced Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria with Peter Rice.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Along with that, Netflix also let go of Head of Film Dan Lin. As for ‘The Apology’s straight two-season order, it came from Head of US and Canada scripted series, Jinny Howe. As Deadline noted, Netflix bought the competitive project preemptively, after which it declined to respond. The official logline for the series reads, “Evelyn and Caleb Amspoker’s son was murdered 18 years ago in a cold case that gripped the nation. When a stranger suddenly appears and confesses, justice finally seems possible — until they learn the killer may get off with a reduced sentence. Faced with that unbearable truth, Evelyn and Caleb decide to take matters into their own hands.”

The thriller comes from British writer Joe Murtagh, who also created the Ruth Wilson-starring psychological thriller ‘The Woman in the Wall.’ Fans will witness Platrow playing the lead, Evelyn Amspoker, whose son was murdered over 18 years ago. At the time, the case drew national attention. However, things take an unexpected turn when a stranger confesses to the murder. While Evelyn and her husband finally seem to be getting justice, all those years later, they learn yet another shocking piece of news: the killer’s sentence might be reduced. But things were not as easy as they appeared on the surface. As of now, Netflix has not yet revealed additional details, including casting, production dates, or a potential premiere schedule.

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