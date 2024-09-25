Who will Madelyn block next? 'The Circle' Season 7 star to shake things up ahead of finale amid multiple alliances

As the finale approaches, the new alliances are forming in 'The Circle' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Madelyn prepares to make the biggest move of her entire season in 'The Circle' Season 7, blocking one of the most important players pre-finale. The game is getting strategic and tense with several alliances running. Meanwhile, two other players, K Fern and Jadejha, are working on their master plan to take over the ratings to get twin brothers Nicky and Jojo-who have been playing as "Gianna"-blocked.

She has been quick to plant the seed in the ground of K Fern's head: Gianna, not her, is a much more formidable threat to his game. In fact, she suggested that getting back together with Gianna again would not be to K Fern's advantage. This was a way of telling K Fern to give Gianna a low rating in the upcoming quiz. Jadejha's game was subtle, yet effective, in making K Fern feel like keeping Gianna in the game will hurt them and bury their finale expectations.

Together, Jadejha and K Fern are determined to make sure other players rate Gianna lower, thereby increasing their chances of getting blocked. The way Jadejha has played it carefully, positioning herself and convincing K Fern, shows just how she's playing a smart, long-term game in hopes of taking out a strong competitor without it looking like she's pulling the strings. With alliances shifting and tensions rising, it shall be clear that Madelyn's next block, together with Jadejha and K Fern's plan, is going to shake up the game as they head toward the finale.

K Ferns and Madelyn plotted Darian Bolt's blocking

In Season 7 of 'The Circle', K Fern and Madelyn formed an alliance that planned to block Darian Bolt, believing he posed a major threat. His alliances appeared very strong, particularly with Jadejha. They understood that if Darian was allowed to stay and gain momentum, he would receive substantial support from the others. Therefore, they aimed to undermine his standing in front of the other players.

Madelyn started a rumor circle about Darian-that he wasn't trustworthy and that he would soon betray his allies. These were all to create distrust and place K Fern and herself as stalwart allies. They actively canvassed for their support by citing Darian's relationships with Jadejha and labeling him as a jeopardizing force in the game. As the blocking got closer, they unified their votes and made it clear to other players how imperative it was that Darian was targeted. The plotting paid off in a big way, as Darian received low ratings and was blocked.

Madelyn gets emotional after seeing family in video call

During Season 7 Episode 11 of 'The Circle', an emotional Madelyn went into a video call with her family, which became one of the pivotal scenes in the episode. The moment she saw five of her family members-her parents and siblings-on a screen in front of her, she burst into tears. It was a reaction fueled by the connection she'd been missing in the game.

Madelyn did get a little mushy on the call, discussing feelings of guilt regarding some of the "sneaky" things she has been doing in the competition lately and possibly hurting other people's feelings. The family reassured her that it was only a game and it was okay to make strategic moves that might cause some temporary hurt, reassuring her that she could always make amends later after the competition. This well-appreciated encouragement from the family gave Madelyn a boost and refocused her to continue the game with determination.