Who was Vicky White's ex-husband? Corrections Officer's search for love ended tragically

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you've been living under a rock, you might have missed out on the entire Casey White scandal that made headlines in 2022, which will be documented in the Netflix documentary 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'. The show will focus on how Casey, who was serving life in prison, ends up escaping with the help of Vicky White, a correctional officer at the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama.

Many people, including Vicky's friends and family, were perplexed by her drastic actions that led to her downfall, especially since she was just two days away from her retirement. The documentary will include interviews and accounts from people close to Vicky, each of whom will provide their perspectives on what caused her to take such drastic action.

Tommy White was Vicky's husband, who she married in 2002. However, complications arose in their relationship when Vicky left Tommy owing to his drug use, and the duo divorced in 2006. Vicky allegedly maintained a good relationship with his mother, Frances.

In a May 2022 interview with The Sun, Frances expressed worry about Vicky, saying she was astonished by her behavior in helping Casey and also stressed the fact that she thinks Vicky is like a daughter. According to reports, Tommy died in January 2022 at the age of 62 from Parkinson's disease.

After an 11-day manhunt, Vicky and Casey were caught leaving a car at a car wash in Evansville, Illinois, prompting a police chase that resulted in their vehicle flipping, as per All That's Interesting. Vicky reportedly died due to a self-inflected gun wound following the collision, but Casey was arrested with minor injuries. Casey was then charged with first-degree escape and criminal murder in connection with Vicky's death.

According to reports, Casey pleaded guilty to the escape charge and had the murder allegation dismissed, resulting in a life sentence in June 2023.

