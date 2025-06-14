6 celebrities who flopped hard on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — and one might surprise you

From Kim Kardashian to Master P, these 6 celebrities bombed so badly on ‘DWTS’, we're still cringing

‘Dancing with the Stars’ is one of the most loved shows in the world, famous for bringing out some truly memorable performances from celebrity pairs you might never have expected to see dance. The show has set a really high standard over the years. But let’s be honest, not every star lives up to the hype. Some performances have been downright cringeworthy, leaving audiences wondering how they made it past the casting call. Here’s a list of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alums who, unfortunately, failed to impress during their time on the show.

6) Kim Kardashian

None of us can forget Kim Kardashian's very uncomfortable stint on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 7. Paired with Season 6 winner Mark Ballas, Kim showed some promise in the first week of the competition; however, she struggled to deliver the same energy in the following episodes. As she later admitted on an episode of 'The Kardashians', “I froze” on stage — and fans could tell, as per People. Well, she's at least aware. On June 30, 2023, Kim posted an Instagram video of herself busting moves with pal Cade Huson at her sister Khloe’s 40th birthday party. In the clip, Kim is seen being lifted multiple times and clearly having a blast. She jokingly captioned the video, “So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down.” She further added, “Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing W The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer @cadehudson22,” as per Entertainment Now. For the record, Kim finished in 11th place on 'DWTS' Season 7.

5) Kenny Mayne

ESPN host Kenny Mayne had no job being on 'DWTS'. Sure, he brought the comedy the show needed, but he was honestly one of the worst dancers to hit the floor. Paired with pro Andrea Hale, Mayne appeared on Season 2 but didn’t make it past the first week. His legwork was so stiff that Bruno Tonioli joked, “It was like Pinocchio chasing Jiminy Cricket across the room,” adding, “You couldn’t have been more wooden,” as per Business Insider. Beyond his dance style, his comic approach didn’t help either. In an interview with Brian Falvey, Mayne even joked he left the 2006 Rose Bowl at halftime to practice for 'DWTS', as per Fandom.

4) Evander Holyfield

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield may have dominated the ring, but the 'DWTS' dance floor was a whole different fight. Paired with Edyta Śliwińska in the show’s very first season back in 2005, Holyfield gave it his all. But let’s just say, fancy footwork isn’t exactly a transferable skill from boxing. While fans at the time felt he lacked the precision and rhythm the show demands, judges did applaud his dedication. Bruno Tonioli even described him as a “Terminator” trying to keep up with “Tinkerbell”, and honestly, that sums it up pretty well. But hard work alone isn’t enough to survive on 'DWTS'. Despite giving it his all, Holyfield was eliminated in Week 3.

3) Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent, became the first star to be eliminated in season 22, and it's not hard to see why. Rivera entered the competition with Śliwińska back in 2016, and struggled right out of the gate with an awkward cha-cha during the 'DWTS' premiere. He received just 13 out of 30, the lowest score of the night. However, at 72, and dealing with the aftereffects of a back surgery that left him with no feeling in his right foot, he gave it his best shot. Still, Carrie Ann Inaba noted he “got a little distracted” by Śliwińska and needed to loosen up his joints, and let’s be real, she wasn’t wrong. After the show, Rivera admitted to FOX411 that his performance was awful, but added, "Edyta was terrific, spinning and dipping and dancing away — so it was an honor to be with her."

2) Kate Gosselin

When 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star Kate Gosselin joined 'DWTS' in Season 10, paired with pro Tony Dovolani, there was hope she’d grow into the competition. However, this wasn't the case. From the start, she struggled to find rhythm, and while many expected her to improve week by week, her performances mostly fell flat. Some viewers felt she looked unsure of herself, while judges famously commented that her moves looked more like walking than actual dancing. Despite some tense moments during rehearsals, Gosselin and Dovolani managed to keep things professional and supportive. Toward the end of her run, she did show a bit of progress, but by then, the damage was done.

1) Master P

Rapper Master P’s time on 'DWTS' Season 2 is still remembered, but not for the right reasons. Paired with pro dancer Ashly DelGrosso, he struggled from the very beginning. He was famously reluctant to wear proper dance shoes and often came across as disinterested in rehearsals, which clearly frustrated his partner. DelGrosso once joked that getting him to really dance would take a “miracle,” as reported by Collider. Unfortunately, that miracle never came. Their paso doble in Week 4 scored just 8 out of 30; still one of the lowest in the show’s history. His stiff moves and lack of footwork made it hard for the performance to land, and while Master P may have had the star power, the stage just wasn’t his arena. Still, credit to DelGrosso for staying graceful and giving it her all through a tough season.