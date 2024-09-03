Who was the 'Lady of the Dunes'? Hadden Clark has always maintained he was the killer

Max's 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' is helmed by Michael Bay and is set to release on Tuesday, September 2

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES. CALIFRONIA: Numerous enigmatic killings often end up on the darker side of anonymity and remain cold for decades, one such instance being the perplexing homicide of 'Lady of the Dunes’, which will be explored in Max's upcoming crime documentary, 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior'. The crime documentary is based on Hadden Clark, the famed murderer, who claimed to have murdered Ruth Marie Terry aka 'Lady of the Dunes', but due to his poor mental health conditions, his claims were thwarted.

Michael Bay's 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' will delve into the facts surrounding the case, analyzing the possible link between Clark and the victim. The documentary will have detailed interviews of the experts, detectives, and people involved in the case, hoping to shed light on one of the most persistent mysteries in American criminal history.

What was the mysterious case of 'Lady of the Dunes'?

Ruth Marie Terry's real identity remained unknown for over 48 years (YouTube/@insideedition)

'Lady of the Dunes' has to be one of the most intriguing murder cases that stayed unsolved for 48 years until recently, when the victim's name was revealed as Ruth Marie Terry. Terry's corpse was discovered on July 26, 1974, in the dunes near Race Point Road in Provincetown, as per Mass Live. The town's police department conducted the first investigation, which was then passed to the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit for the Cape and Islands District in 1982, as per reports.

Identification of the corpse was difficult since her hands had been removed. The cause of Terry's death was due to blunt force injuries to the head. Her skull remained in police possession and was never buried with the rest of her corpse. Terry's skull was checked for DNA throughout the years, and in 2021, new DNA testing methods resulted in her identification as the 'Lady of the Dunes' in October 2022. Terry's death certificate was issued on April 5, 2023, by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

How Hadden Clark is linked to 'Lady of the Dunes'?

Hadden Clark had claimed to have killed Ruth Marie Terry (YouTube/@truelives)

While Terry's identity and murderer remained a source of speculation for a long time, in 2004, Hadden Clark confessed to killing Terry. Clarke was a suspected serial murderer at the time, and investigators diagnosed Clark with paranoid schizophrenia, calling the confession's veracity into doubt, as per Medium.

In a letter to a friend, Clark claimed to have murdered a lady in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and supplied two hand-drawn images, one depicting the body's location and another of a nude woman lying on her stomach. As per reports, Clark's confession's veracity was called into doubt because of his mental instability.

Did Hadden Clark kill 'Lady of the Dunes'?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' (YouTube/@investigationdiscovery)

After Clark's allegation of being Terry's murderer was denied, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois named Guy Rockwell Muldavin, Terry's husband, as the person responsible for her death in 2023, as per the Cape Cod Times.

Reportedly, Muldavin was the last person to see Terry alive and the couple married in 1973 or 1974. Muldavin later offered several explanations concerning Terry's disappearance and stated to some people that she had died and allegedly informed Terry's brother that they had a quarrel on their honeymoon and he never heard from her again. Her family continued to look for Terry but had no success. Muldavin died in 2002, with no repercussions for his misdeeds.

How to stream 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior'?

'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' explores the disturbing details of Hadden Clark's crimes, (YouTube/@investigationdiscovery)

