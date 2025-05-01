An ‘AGT’ judge was actually Rock Lobster on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and he's not over that early exit

His singing? Questionable. His confidence? Through the roof. Rock Lobster wasn’t ready to say goodbye just yet

Rock Lobster left the judges and the live crowd in stitches on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9 with his crazy debut on ABBA night. With an off-beat voice and unmissable confidence, it rendered ABBA's hit track 'SOS'. However, Rock Lobster couldn't sustain its trail-blazing performance for the entire season and was unmasked almost instantly. 'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel was revealed as the identity behind the red-hot Rock Lobster. The veteran comedian confessed to having enjoyed his moment of fame but also felt disappointed at not making it to the finals.

"I'm blazing a trail when it comes to singing and dancing. Mark my words, Rock Lobster is only the beginning. I would imagine there will be rumblings of Rock Lobster being next year's Super Bowl halftime show," he jokingly told Entertainment Weekly. "I really shone, and my singing is impeccable. My dancing was... the other dancers couldn't keep up. I felt like even with my singing, the music track couldn't keep up with me rhythmically or even on key," he continued. Calling his early elimination a serious mistake, Mandel expressed that the judges should have at least let him explore his talents.

Howie Mandel at 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 04, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tibrina Hobson)

"And I think the judges got it wrong in eliminating me, because I believe that I had so much more to offer, and I should have been in the finale, but to each their own," he said. Mandel admitted to choreographing his dance steps and writing some original music for the next round, but unfortunately, he couldn't compete with the other participants. "I was thinking about what I would do next. And hopefully, enough people will see the episode and go, "Oh my God," he recalled after being tuned out of the stage right from the first round. He joked that after his performance, Ticketmaster would be rushing to organize a world tour with him.

He further joked about getting swamped with calls from the Academy, the NFL, and other musical shows offering him lifetime deals for entertaining performances. "And I'm sure I'll get a lot of calls. And maybe to replicate some of the musical numbers at the Academy Awards. I'm expecting a lot of calls. I'm just sitting here by the phone. I'm pretty excited about what I did on the show," he said in jest. Additionally, Mandel confessed to having put his TikTok energy on the use while enjoying his short stint on the show. "And then I love to be wrapped up so that I can't see or touch anything, because I'm a germaphobe," he said.

He amusingly continued to "blow his own horn" and compared himself to the likes of Beyonce and Adele. "But if I had to say who should do the show next, either Adele or Beyoncé. I mean, I'm just trying to think of people who are in the same league as me," he hilariously exaggerated on his 'fifteen seconds of fame'. The AGT judge made a final vow to improve his dancing and singing abilities and keep posting his antics on TikTok.