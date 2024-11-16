The Academy has replaced Jimmy Kimmel as host for the 97th Oscars, and the reaction is unanimous

Oscar fans are revealed as Jimmy Kimmel is 'finally' replaced by their favorite comedic host

The Oscars just got a major shake-up! Comedian Conan O’Brien has been announced as the host for the 97th Academy Awards, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel. The news, confirmed by O’Brien himself on Friday, November 15, has sparked celebration among fans, who have flooded social media with praise for the change.

O’Brien, 61, will make his Oscars debut during the live broadcast on March 2, 2025. This announcement marks a significant shift for the ceremony, with fans dubbing the move "one of the biggest upgrades ever."

Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien to host 97th Academy Awards

Conan O'Brien attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. (Getty Images)

Conan O’Brien is now a household name in comedy, and he is no stranger to hosting high-profile events. With a decades-long career, O’Brien has previously helmed the Emmy Awards twice (2002, 2006) and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (1995, 2013). His funny wit and unique humor have earned him a loyal following, making his appointment as Oscars host a much-anticipated moment.

The announcement was made via a playful video shared on the Academy's social media channels. In his signature tongue-in-cheek style, O’Brien joked, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Internet says 'the world is healing' as Jimmy Kimmel replaces Conan O’Brien for Oscars 2025

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars four times previously in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 (Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars four times (2017, 2018, 2023, 2024), previously revealed that he would not return for a fifth stint, citing a need for a break. Fans, however, couldn’t be happier about the shake-up, as seen by their enthusiastic reactions on X.

One Internet user said, "Finally, an actually funny comedian hosting the Oscars. The world is slowly healing," while another added, "Thank God Kimmel is not hosting the Oscars again. I may enjoy it this time."

Finally, an actually funny comedian hosting the Oscars. The world is slowly healing https://t.co/hvW9AR1N9x — Bee-Zero106🇩🇴 (@BZero106) November 15, 2024

Thank God Kimmel is not hosting the Oscars again. I may enjoy it this time. — Peter Ziegenfuss (@peterzig) November 15, 2024

"Conan is the perfect choice. Thanks for not using Kimmel again," stated an X user. "Finally!! A likeable (and actually funny) host!! I'm sure Conan will crush it," shared another. One fan wrote, "CONAN IS HOSTING THE OSCARS I REPEAT CONAN IS HOSTING THE OSCARS we’re finally free of that bland ass jimmy kimmel. a real funny guy is here."

Conan is the perfect choice. Thanks for not using Kimmel again! pic.twitter.com/0GJNy3TsBM — Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) November 15, 2024

Finally!! A likeable (and actually funny) host!! I'm sure Conan will crush it pic.twitter.com/VodfI6xeXy — Tremain (@TremainHayhoe) November 15, 2024

CONAN IS HOSTING THE OSCARS I REPEAT CONAN IS HOSTING THE OSCARS



we’re finally free of that bland ass jimmy kimmel. a real funny guy is here — Calvin (@spooky_mando) November 15, 2024

With his experience and humor, fans believe O’Brien will bring a fresh, funny vibe to the Oscars. His appointment feels like a win for viewers who want a more entertaining show. The Academy seems to have listened to fans, and all eyes will be on O’Brien to see how he handles the big night on March 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online