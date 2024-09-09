Who was Priscilla Gustafson? How teen killer Daniel LaPlante preyed on pregnant Elm Street mom

Daniel LaPlante's criminal spree will be featured on 'The Real Murders on Elm Street'

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The gruesome murder of Priscilla Gustafson has to be one of the most bone-chilling murders in history, which will be recounted in Investigation Discovery's (ID) upcoming crime documentary, 'The Real Murders on Elm Street’.

While we know the murder was perpetrated by the teenage Daneil LePlante, who is currently serving his sentence, the gruesome murder demonstrated Daneil's nasty and callous mentality. The documentary series, which will premiere its first episode on Monday, September 9, will follow the frightening stories of homicide that rocked American towns. 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' produced by Grandma's House Entertainment also provides insight into the killer's psychology via a series of expert interviews.

What happens to Priscilla Gustafson?

Priscilla Gustafson's 5 year old son William also met a tragic end (YouTube/@crimefiles)

After waiting for the trial for his involvement in the Bowen household intrusion in 1987, Daniel LaPlante proceeded to carry out a series of criminal activities. The most atrocious of these acts occurred on December 1, 1987, when he unlawfully entered the Gustafson family's home. As per reports, it was not the first time that LaPlante burglarized the Gustafson house, as he had done it previously on November 16. Allegedly, with a.22 caliber handgun, LaPlante entered the Gustafson residence and addressed Priscilla Gustafson, a pregnant nursery school teacher, and her son William according to All ThatsInteresting.

According to other reports, LePlante restrained Priscilla by tying her to a bed, silencing her with a sock, and sexually assaulting her before shooting her twice in the head and then proceeding to drown her five-year-old son, William, in the bathtub. LePlante’s murderous rampage not only ended here but he also killed the 7-year-old daughter of Priscilla, Abigail, who had just returned from school. LaPlante lured her into another bathroom and drowned the poor girl as well. What is most disturbing is the fact that after perpetrating these killings, LaPlante nonchalantly went to his own house and joined a family party that evening, as per accounts, he demonstrated no apparent remorse.

How was the killer of Priscilla Gustafson caught?

Daniel LePlante continued with his crime spree even after committing gruesome murder of three (YouTube/@bellafior)

After the Gustafson family killings, forensic evidence swiftly connected LaPlante to the crime. The shirt and gloves he wore during the killings, which were still wet, were allegedly uncovered in the woods behind the Gustafson house, and scent-tracking dogs led them to LaPlante's home, according to All Thats Interesting.

According to reports, despite this proof, LaPlante evaded rapid arrest and escaped but a massive search was begun, and after committing other burglaries, LaPlante was discovered hiding in a dumpster on December 3, 1987, and arrested.

Was Daniel LePlante punished for killing Priscilla Gustafson?

Daniel LePlante's parole plea was rejected in 2019 (YouTube/@wcvbchannel5boston)

LaPlante was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering three members of the Gustafson family in 1988. According to reports, in 2017, after a law allowed juveniles sentenced to life in prison to seek parole, LaPlante expressed his remorse for the crimes and requested a reduced sentence, acknowledging the gravity of his actions. Regardless of his plea, a judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court later upheld a 2019 law allowing juveniles convicted of murder to seek parole after 30 years, upholding LaPlante's 45-year sentence, as per the Associated Press.

