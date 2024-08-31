Where is Joshua Schneider now? ID's 'Killer Chemistry' lays bare brutal details of Tiffany Maher's murder

ID's 'Killer Chemistry' investigates the 2013 murder of Tahlequah resident Tiffany Maher

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion is advised.

TAHLEQUAH, OKLAHOMA: 'Killer Chemistry' revisits the chilling murder case of Tiffany Maher, a chemistry professor at Northeastern State University. 38-year-old Maher was robbed and killed by Joshua Schneider, whom she met through a dating website not longer than a month before the incident. Convicted of first-degree murder, Schneider is now serving his three consecutive life sentences in prison without parole.

ID (Investigation Discovery) in its latest release 'Killer Chemistry' aims to trace the brief relationship between the killer and the victim and what happened behind closed doors in May 2013.

How did Joshua Schneider kill Tiffany Maher?

Tiffany Maher was killed in 2013 (YouTube/@newson6KOTV)

Joshua Schneider's ex-girlfriend Heather Black had testified against him in court. Black too had met him via a dating site. She was with him in a car when the cops were in pursuit to catch him. As they both went into hiding for the next few days, Schneider admitted that he had murdered Maher.

Sharing the details, Black testified, “He said that he bound her hands and he bound her feet, and then he bound her hands and her feet together with rope, then took one of her pillowcases and he put it around the neck. He said it took a really long time for her to stop breathing, and that her eyes clouded over," as per a 2015 report by Tahlequah Daily Express.

Schneider even tried to set Maher's house on fire but since there was no carpeting in her bedroom, "it made it really hard for the fire to stay lit, and he had to relight the fire", says the report. He then lit fire under her bed and living room before escaping. Black further said that he threatened to kill her and asked her to lie to the authorities if they got caught.

Why was Tiffany Maher killed?

Schneider claimed that he had sex with Maher at her house. Black revealed that Schneider told her that Maher was "blackmailing him" over their relationship which is why he killed her. He tried four times to burn Maher’s home and her body, as per a report by Muskogee Phoenix. He then stole her possessions and sold them at a pawn shop.

Maher's friend Sarah was alarmed when she came to know that Maher didn't show up for her lectures. Later, when she spotted some soot on Maher's window, she called the authorities. Maher was found dead on her bed covered with a blanket on May 31, 2013. The cops identified that her personal laptop, cell phone, TV, and car were missing.

How was Joshua Schneider caught?

Joshua Schneider met Tiffany Maher on a dating website (YouTube/@newson6KOTV)

The cops found Maher's dating profile on her work computer which led them to a man with the username ‘canifindher1980', Meanwhile, they received a tip about her missing car. It was found in Tulsa, in the apartment complex where Maher's parents lived. The cops found it odd since her parents knew nothing about the car, as per It's Crime O Clock Somewhere.

When the police started tracing the suspicious man on the dating profile, they discovered that his account was deactivated a few days after Maher's murder. As the cops couldn’t reach him through any method, the suspicion grew. The items sold to the pawn shop also helped the cops find his identity and they were eventually able to arrest him nine days after Maher's murder.

How to stream 'Killer Chemistry'?

'Killer Chemistry' airs on ID on August 31 (@id)

The official synopsis for 'Killer Chemistry' reads, "When Professor Tiffany is murdered, investigators discover a secret online life that may lead them to her killer."

'Killer Chemistry' is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 31 at 10 pm ET