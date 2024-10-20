New Lifetime movie reveals a shocking tale of abuse, incest and triple-murder

Lifetime's 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story' explores the disturbing case of a man who manipulates his own daughter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Keeping up with its rich roaster of movies inspired by real-life incidents, Lifetime is all set to roll out a new film titled 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story' on Saturday, October 19. The crime thriller, directed by Elisabeth Röhm and written by Stephen Tolkin, stars Jackie Cruz, Matthew MacCaull, and Matreya Scarrwener in pivotal roles.

The film 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story' is based on the real case of a North Carolina man who impregnated his own daughter and murdered her, as well as her adoptive father and baby boy, in 2018. The triple murder-suicide case that shook the nation is still regarded as one of the most disturbing ones.

Why was Denise given up for adoption?

Shortly after her birth Denise was placed for adoption (YouTube/@beyondevil)

It all began in 1995 when 20-year-old Steven Pladl met 15-year-old Alyssa online, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Denise, as per CBS News. However, because of Steven's aggressive behavior, Denise was placed for adoption. Allegedly, Alyssa was concerned about Steven's abuse and stated that giving Denise up was difficult but vital for her well-being.

According to reports, Denise was adopted by Tony and Kelly Fusco, who raised her as Katie. Katie sought out her biological parents at the age of 18 and decided to move in with them, but she soon discovered unsettling family dynamics, including allegations of Steven's abuse and Alyssa's history of mental struggle.

Did Steven Pladl marry Katie Rose Fusco Pladl?

Steven Pladl and Katie Rose Fusco Pladl got married in July 2017 (YouTube/@beyondevil)

According to reports, once Katie moved in with Steven and Alyssa, the couple were already sleeping in separate rooms. Steven and Katie became close over the next few months, and when Alyssa questioned Steven about it, he rejected her worries and left the home with Katie as per Poughkeepsie Journal.

Allegedly, Alyssa moved out in November 2016, and she and Steven split custody of their two other children. In May 2017, Alyssa discovered the truth about Steven and Katie's relationship in her daughter's journal, which also revealed Katie's pregnancy. After his divorce was finalized, Steven married Katie in July 2017, falsely claiming they were unrelated. They had a son, Bennett, but were arrested for incest in January. Following her incarceration, Katie returned to her adoptive parents.

Did Steven Pladl kill his own daughter Katie Rose Fusco Pladl?

Steven Pladl killed Katie Rose Fusco Pladl, their son, and her adoptive father, Tony (YouTube/@beyondevil)

Everything changed on the fateful day of April 12, when Katie and her adoptive father, Tony, were tragically murdered by Steven in New Milford. According to reports, immediately after the shooting, Steven's mother contacted 911, stating her son confessed to killing Katie, Tony, and his baby son.

Reportedly, Steven was later discovered dead in Dover from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, indicating that he was responsible for the killings.

How to stream 'Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story'?

A still from ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ (YouTube/@lifetime)

