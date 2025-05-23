'American Idol' alum says she'll take up Ryan Seacrest's hosting job whenever he 'departs': 'They could...'

"I would really love that, but I think I might have a hard time, like, critiquing people. I'd rather host it when Ryan Seacrest departs," Lauren Alaina shared.

An 'American Idol' alum is after Ryan Seacrest's job! During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2024, Lauren Alaina, who competed on Season 10 of 'American Idol,' was asked whether she would like to be a judge on the ABC singing competition. Then, Alaina, who finished as the runner-up, mentioned that she was better suited for the role of a host than a judge. "I would really love that, but I think I might have a hard time, like, critiquing people. I'd rather host it when Ryan Seacrest departs. They could call me!" Alaina told ET's reporters, Nischelle Turner and Rachel Smith, at that time.

Sadly, Seacrest, who has been serving as the host on 'American Idol' since its very first season, is not leaving anytime soon. On March 31, Seacrest took to his Instagram page and reflected on his time on the show by writing, "Sometimes I’m comforting #IDOL contestants, sometimes I’m celebrating with them… and other times, I’m just entertaining them with how bad I am at everything except hosting."

Alaina may have turned down the offer to be on the judges' table, but many stars would love to be in that spot. When Jelly Roll was asked if he would like to join 'American Idol' as Katy Perry's replacement. "Consider? I've accepted the job, and they haven't offered it," Roll shared, as per Wide Open Country. Speaking of Perry, Roll said, "How cool of Katy. When we were talking backstage the other day, she told me this, just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me.' I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately, then won't post your album. For her to immediately—in the first interview, she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."

Back in the day, Meghan Trainor was also pulling all her stops to nab the position of a judge on 'American Idol.' While having a chat with Access Hollywood, Trainor said, "That is my dream job, please. I’ve been going everywhere being like, ‘Hi, American Idol. Choose me to be a coach, please, or a judge. I will be the best and give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please choose me, pick me, love me."

Ultimately, Carrie Underwood replaced Perry as a judge on 'American Idol.' In an interview with TV Insider, Underwood, who won the fourth season of the show in 2005, said, “I had my Hollywood Week in this theater. In my memory, it was so much bigger. At 21 years old, I’d never been on a plane, never seen anything quite like it. It seemed so grand and massive, and there were so many other contestants. Now I’m sitting at that judges’ table watching them. I’ll see somebody sing and think, ‘Oooh, this is the Bo Bice of this year.’ It’s impossible not to be a bit nostalgic.”