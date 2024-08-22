Who stars in 'Uglies'? Netflix’s YA dystopian film casts 'Kissing Booth' star

In 'Uglies', the quest for freedom means breaking society's strictest rules

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's upcoming YA dystopian film 'Uglies' is generating buzz with its star-studded cast, headlined by none other than 'Kissing Booth' star Joey King. Directed by McG, this highly anticipated science fiction action film is set in a future post-apocalyptic society, bringing to life the gripping narrative from Scott Westerfeld's popular novel.

As the lead, King steps into the role of Tally Youngblood, a character caught in a world where beauty is strictly regulated, and conformity is enforced. Scheduled to release on September 13, 'Uglies' promises to deliver a thrilling adaptation with a cast that brings depth and intensity to this dystopian tale.

Joey King as Tally Youngblood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

Born on July 30, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, Joey King began her acting career at a young age, gaining recognition for her versatility and talent. She rose to fame with her role as Ramona Quimby in 'Ramona and Beezus' (2010) and later starred in 'The Kissing Booth' series, which became a huge success on Netflix.

King has showcased her dramatic abilities in the critically acclaimed miniseries 'The Act' (2019), where she played Gypsy Rose Blanchard, earning her an Emmy nomination. Known for her dynamic performances, King is set to portray Tally Youngblood, the protagonist in the upcoming adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s 'Uglies' series.

Tally is a character who undergoes significant personal growth and challenges societal norms, making King’s casting a compelling choice. With a career spanning multiple genres, Joey King continues to captivate audiences with her talent and on-screen presence.

Keith Powers as David

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KP (@keithpowers)

Keith Powers, born on August 22, 1992, in Sacramento, California, is an actor and model who has steadily risen in the entertainment industry. He began his career in modeling, working for brands like Calvin Klein and GQ, before transitioning to acting.

Powers gained attention for his role as Ronnie DeVoe in BET's miniseries 'The New Edition Story' (2017) and furthered his success with performances in 'Straight Outta Compton' (2015) and 'Famous in Love' (2017-2018).

He is also known for his portrayal of Theo in 'Before I Fall' (2017). In 'Uglies', Powers takes on the role of David, a key character who challenges the superficial norms of his society and becomes a crucial ally to Tally Youngblood. Known for his charismatic screen presence and ability to convey depth in his roles, Keith Powers brings a nuanced portrayal of this complex character.

Chase Stokes as Peris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hichasestokes

Born on September 16, 1992, in Annapolis, Maryland, Chase Stokes is an actor best known for his breakout role as John B in the Netflix series 'Outer Banks' (2020–present). Stokes initially pursued sports before turning to acting, where he quickly made a name for himself with his rugged charm and naturalistic performances.

His portrayal of John B, the adventurous leader of the Pogues, earned him widespread recognition and a dedicated fan base. Stokes has also appeared in other notable productions such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Tell Me Your Secrets'.

In the adaptation of 'Uglies', Stokes is set to play Peris, Tally Youngblood’s best friend whose transformation into a "Pretty" triggers the story’s central conflict. With his strong screen presence and ability to convey complex emotions, Chase Stokes is poised to bring depth to the character of Peris.

Brianne Tju as Shay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuuuuu (@briannetju)

Brianne Tju, born on June 14, 1998, in Chino Hills, California, is an accomplished actress known for her work in television and film. She began her career with a recurring role on Disney Channel’s 'Cory in the House' and later gained wider recognition for her performances in 'Scream: The TV Series' (2015) and 'Light as a Feather' (2018-2019), where she played the complex and intriguing character, Alex.

Tju has also appeared in horror films like '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' (2019) and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (2021). In the adaptation of 'Uglies', she portrays Shay, a rebellious and free-spirited character who plays a pivotal role in challenging the dystopian society’s standards of beauty.

Tju’s dynamic acting skills and ability to bring intensity to her roles make her an excellent choice for Shay, adding depth to the character's journey.

Laverne Cox as Dr. Cable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Laverne Cox, born on May 29, 1972, in Mobile, Alabama, is an Emmy-nominated actress, LGBTQ+ advocate, and trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

She rose to prominence for her role as Sophia Burset in the groundbreaking Netflix series 'Orange Is the New Black' (2013–2019), making history as the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category.

Cox is also a producer and advocate, known for her work in promoting transgender rights and visibility. Her other notable works include 'Doubt', 'The Mindy Project', and 'Promising Young Woman' (2020).

In 'Uglies', Cox is cast as Dr. Cable, the intimidating and authoritative leader of Special Circumstances, who enforce society’s rigid standards of beauty and conformity. With her commanding presence and powerful acting, Laverne Cox brings a formidable intensity to the role, making Dr. Cable a truly memorable antagonist.

'Uglies' trailer