‘RHOBH’ alum’s daughter to star in Ryan Murphy’s FX show ‘The Beauty’ — and we love this for her

‘The Beauty’ will also feature Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Bella Hadid

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is all set to appear in a Ryan Murphy show. Alongside Hamlin, the series — titled 'The Beauty' — will also star Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Bella Hadid, whose mother, Yolanda Hadid, is also an 'RHOBH' alum. During her latest interview with V Magazine, Hamlin revealed how she bagged the golden opportunity. “It was Milan Fashion Week. I was a bit sick, stuck in my hotel room in Milan, thinking, ‘What is my life? What’s my purpose?’I got this email being like, ‘Hey, there’s this Ryan Murphy show called ‘The Beauty,’” Hamlin recalled.

Shedding light on the audition process, Hamlin stated that she was asked to make an audition tape within 2 days. She further added, "I [knew] was going to be so pissed off at myself if I don’t, at least, just open the script and see what they want from me. And everything in the document was just so perfect for me then and there. I felt like I didn’t have to try to be this other person. I could just kind of be myself, and that was easy for me.”

While acting and modeling demand different skill sets, Hamlin didn't have any difficulties as she grew up in the spotlight watching her famous parents. Hamlin continued, “Every time you’re in front of the camera, you’re portraying a different version of yourself, which is the same in acting—you’re not yourself. And that’s the whole point of it. I think a certain type of person who branches out to acting is craving a multi-dimensional outlet to put their creativity on a new level, because once you model for however long, you need to get re-energized. I think that that’s where being a creative can get difficult. I love my job so much, but I think it’s okay to want more experiences and to take what we’ve learned from this incredible industry, and be able to put that somewhere else.”

Hamlin further added that the experience of working on Murphy's 'The Beauty' was “incredible with one of the most incredible directors in film, and it was just so surreal and insane." She continued, "I have so much respect for actors. Being in front of that lens was so different than being in front of a lens for my [modeling] job. It was so interesting to learn from all these people and all these incredible actors who are in this show. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

For those curious, Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama 'The Beauty' is based on the 2016 Image Comics series of the same name. Co-created by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, the show's plot remains tightly under wraps. 'The Beauty' is set to premiere later this year on FX.