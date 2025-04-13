A ‘Voice’ contestant proposed to his girlfriend live on stage — but things got awkward real quick

'The Voice' Blind Auditions are full of surprises and Denton Arnell's unexpected proposal led to a hilariously awkward moment

'The Voice' Blind Auditions are always full of surprises, not only for the judges but for fans and audiences as well. One such episode was in Season 16 when Denton Arnell proposed to his girlfriend, Tiffany. When Denton took the stage, he performed a soulful rendition of Drake’s 'Hold On, We’re Going Home,' which won over none other than John Legend. Per People, Legend told Arnell, “Denton, welcome to Team Legend!" He also added, “Your tone is wonderful. You took a song that could have been a lot less exciting, but I think you were creative with the melody and made it your own, and I’m excited to have you on my team, brother."

But the twist came when Arnell asked, “So being that you gave me a 'yes,' he began, pointing at John Legend, “I wanted to see if Tiffany would give me a 'yes.'” He then stunned the entire crowd by pulling out a ring box and turning to his unsuspecting girlfriend, Tiffany Preslar. However, as Denton began to kneel, a very shocked Tiffany leaned in too—and the two head-butted in front of a live audience who heard a big "thwack" thanks to the mike that they held so close. The moment knocked the romance off track for a bit and sent waves of laughter across the set. Blake Shelton buried his face in his hands while laughing, and Kelly Clarkson couldn't stop slapping her chair in hysterics.

The moment instantly exploded online. One fan commented on the YouTube section, “Biggest head butt in the history of @NBCTheVoice! So glad Tiffany said yes. Now they're both headed to concussion protocol!” Another joked, “Did anyone else yell ‘Ouch!’ when @DentonArnell bonked heads with his girlfriend?” Arnell also took the incident in good spirit and thanked his fans for the support and posted on Twitter, "Talk about a BUMP on the screen!! LOL I want to say thank you ALL for your support! WOWWWW!!! What a great night!!! Not just 1 Yes but 2.."

After the duo contained themselves, Arnell went back down on his knees again, Tiffany said, "Yes, " he then slipped the ring on her finger, and they hugged each other. However, the Chicago Tribune reported that it wasn't all win-win for Arnell that day. Later on the show, he was outperformed by Julian King during their duet on the song 'Grenade' by Bruno Mars and was sadly sent back home.

Believe it or not, Denton’s isn’t the first one to surprise a 'Voice proposal'. Contestant Jubal Lee Young also popped the question during a performance on 'The Voice', according to E! News. After the performance with his girlfriend and musical partner, Amanda Preslar. Shelton asked Preslar, “Are you married?” Preslar promptly replied, “No! One Day.” Jubal suddenly turned to her and said, “Alright!” and took out a ring from his pocket. Preslar, in total disbelief, said, “Noooo Wayyyyy!” and started crying. Shelton jokingly said, "Whew, that would've been embarrassing." Adam Levigne also chimed in, "I happen to know that Blake is technically an ordained minister, so if you want to get it done…" Young replied, "Let's enjoy this moment for a minute."