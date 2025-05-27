'The Voice' fans can't stop gushing over 'historic' rock band as they perform during season finale

The grand finale of 'The Voice' Season 27 was a star-studded affair. During the second part of the NBC singing competition's finale, which aired on May 20, the British-American rock band Foreigner hit the stage and performed some of their smashing hit songs like 'Feels Like the First Time,' 'Juke Box Hero,' and 'I Want to Know What Love Is.' The 1980s band stunned the fans of the popular singing show with their electrifying performance. At that point in time, many rock fans rushed to various social media platforms, including X and Instagram, to shower the longtime band with some heartfelt compliments.

One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Foreigner opens the show with the current and future lead vocalists trading songs. Both sounded great. This history right here. So many great songs. I Now Know What Love Is #TheVoice #VoiceFinale." Followed by a second user who penned, "I know that is not the Foreigner I grew up with, but they sound great and still bring the songs of my youth alive. Well done, fellas... #thevoicefinale #TheVoice."

Another fan couldn't stop themselves from gushing over the rock band Foreigner and went on to say, "Hearing Foreigner perform their classics gave me 80s nostalgia vibes #TheVoice." A social media user chimed in, "Watching The Voice, waiting for Renzo to win... and FOREIGNER is on!! I can't wait for all these performances!! @TheVoice_TF1 #liveseasonfinale #season27 #thevoice #kellyclarkson #blakeshelton."

After Foreigner's power-packed performance, Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson set the 'Voice' stage ablaze by singing her latest single, 'Where Have You Been.' Before this, Clarkson made a guest appearance on 'The Voice' during the finale of Season 26, which aired in November 2024. Then, Clarkson sang her holiday single, 'You for Christmas.' Clarkson had previously served as a coach on 'The Voice' for nine seasons between 2018 and 2023.

During an interview with USA Today, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host revealed the reason behind quitting 'The Voice.' Clarkson stated that her personal life took a toll on her, which also affected her career. “Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life. I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to ‘The Voice’ and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.'" Clarkson told the media outlet.

Around the same time, Clarkson was going through a high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Speaking of Clarkson and Blackstock's marriage, they tied the knot in 2013. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last forever, as Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. The exes, who share two kids, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, finalized their divorce in March 2022. While having a conversation with People magazine, Clarkson shed light on her divorce and described it as 'extraordinarily hard.' While referencing her album 'Chemistry,' Clarkson shared, "You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”