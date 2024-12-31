Who owns the 'Yellowstone' ranch? Here's how Kevin Costner fans can visit the iconic estate

Along with a gritty narrative and strong performances, the sprawling ranch in Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is the key factor behind the success of the show. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, this Western neo-drama revolves around the fierce rivalry for control of the Yellowstone Ranch, owned by the Dutton family. In many ways, the ranch itself is central to the show's storyline. But have you ever wondered who actually owns this vast and stunning property — and what happens when filming isn't taking place?

The sprawling ranch featured in Yellowstone is, in reality, Chief Joseph Ranch, located in Darby, Montana. This iconic property has a rich history dating back to 1880 when early settlers first homesteaded the land. According to Architectural Digest, the ranch was purchased in 1914 by William S. Ford and Howard Clark Hollister, who renamed it the Ford-Hollister Ranch.

Interestingly, the ranch wasn’t originally intended to be a film location. However, it caught the attention of the 'Yellowstone' production team when creator Taylor Sheridan recognized its potential. He walked around the property, pointing out various areas and describing scenes from the show as though he had already envisioned them. The location director was impressed, and it didn’t take long for the deal to be finalized, allowing the ranch to be used for filming.

Today, the iconic ranch offers guests the chance to stay in two cabins that were featured on the show. One is the Ben Cook Cabin, where Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) stayed in Season 1 and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) stayed in Season 2. The other is the Fisherman Cabin, used by Lee Dutton (Dave Annable). Both cabins can accommodate up to eight people and include a full kitchen and grill for guests to enjoy. A minimum stay of three nights is required, with the Ben Cook Cabin priced at around $1,700 per night for four guests, with an additional $50 charge for each extra guest. The Fisherman Cabin costs $1,400 per night for four guests, with the same additional charge per person. However, the ranch is reportedly not accepting reservations for 2024 and 2025.

The Dutton Ranch isn't the only property in the 'Yellowstone' universe making waves for its breathtaking beauty. A new spinoff series, '6666', will be filmed at the historic Four Sixes Ranch, which was once part of the late Anne Marion's estate. The ranch, covering over 266,000 acres in West Texas, was sold to a group led by 'Yellowstone' co-creator and producer Taylor Sheridan, according to the Independent. Established in 1870, the legendary ranch will serve as the backdrop for Sheridan's upcoming series, which will focus on the character Hurdstrom, portrayed by Jefferson White.