Who is Tom Bombadil? 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 3 nails introduction of this mysterious character

Since Tom Bombadil's backstory is largely a mystery, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' can create a fresh narrative for him without altering the original story

MIDDLE EARTH: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 finally brings Tom Bombadil to life. This mysterious character has a rich history in Middle-earth but was left out of Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings' movie trilogy. Tom is unlike any other being in Tolkien's world—neither Man, Elf, Dwarf, nor Wizard. His appearance in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, Episode 4 is surely exciting, but his origins remain a mystery.

In the show, the Stranger meets Tom at his little house. Tom is friendly, sings funny songs, and helps the Stranger. He also gives some confusing advice about the Stranger's future. When asked about his identity, Tom simply replies, "I'm Tom Bombadil". This is the same in the 'Lord of the Rings' books, where Tom helps the main character Frodo. Let's try and dive deeper into who Tom Bombadil is and how the show nailed his introduction.

Who is Tom Bombadil in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

A still from ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 (@primevideo)

Tom Bombadil is a weird and wonderful character in Middle-earth. He always remains calm, even when bad things are happening. But don’t be mistaken, he is incredibly powerful. We see Tom's strength in stories like 'The Adventures of Tom Bombadil' and 'The Lord of the Rings'. He’s faced many frightening challenges in the books but always comes through. He’s also quite charming and won the heart of the lovely Goldberry.

The coolest thing about Tom? He's not affected by the One Ring. He can wear it like it's nothing and give it back to Frodo, something even Gandalf couldn’t do. But here’s the catch—we don’t know much about Tom. He’s incredibly old, possibly as ancient as Middle-earth itself. His origins and true nature remain a mystery. Some speculate that he might be a unique kind of angel or even a god, but his true nature remains uncertain. Hopefully, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 will shed light on his mysterious past.

How did 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 perfectly nail Tom Bombadil's introduction?

Rory Kinnear and Daniel Weyman in a still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' movies were a massive hit, but they omitted the intriguing character of Tom Bombadil. Now, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' is finally bringing him to life! In the original book, Tom saves Frodo and his friends from danger in the Old Forest. He sings and provides them with special swords to help them on their journey, just as we saw in the show.

By introducing Tom, 'The Rings of Power' is diving into unexplored parts of Tolkien's world. He'll be crucial to the story of The Stranger and Nori, especially as The Stranger learns to master his powers and confronts the new Dark Wizard. Since Tom's backstory is largely a mystery, 'The Rings of Power' has the creative freedom to craft a new narrative for him without altering the original story, if there was anything to begin with!

His wisdom, age, and powers make him a tricky character to fit into the story. Since he knows so much and has mysterious abilities, the show must explain why he doesn't do more to stop Middle-earth's darkness.

So far, Rory Kinnear's performance has been pretty adorable, and the writing has successfully balanced the book’s quirky Tom with the show’s darker tone. I know you still have many questions about him, but Tom could become a crucial player for the rest of 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2. His role is still unclear, but his presence is surely intriguing. Will he help or hinder The Stranger and Nori's journey remains to be seen. Only time and the upcoming episodes will tell.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.