Who is Thomas J Richardson? Meet 'The Golden Bachelorette' star with a 40-year firefighting career

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Thomas J Richardson is a retired firefighter who hails from New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Thomas J Richardson, one of the 24 suitors on ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ is a 62-year-old retired fire chief who dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to the fire service. Before his retirement in 2022, he built a remarkable career as a firefighter, beginning his journey with the Deer Park Fire Department. After his retirement, the New York City Fire Department honored Thomas with a heartfelt tribute on their official Facebook page, recognizing his years of service and the significant contributions he made to the community and the fire department.

"On Wednesday, January 12, Mayor Eric Adams , FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, and many FDNY members, family, and friends attended a walkout ceremony for Chief of Department Thomas Richardson, who is retiring today after 41 years with the Department. Chief Richardson began his career in 1980 as a Firefighter. His first assignment was at Engine Company 227 in Brooklyn, and he later worked at Ladder Company 102 and Rescue Company 2, also in Brooklyn," the caption read. It further read, "In 1990, he was promoted to Lieutenant and worked in Battalion 16 in Harlem for a year before returning to Brooklyn when he was assigned to Engine Company 235 in Bedford Stuyvesant. He was promoted again in 1994 and served as the Captain of Engine Company 234 in Crown Heights and later of Squad Company 270 in Queens. In September of 2000, he was promoted to Battalion Chief." The captions concluded by saying, "He was cited for bravery six times during his career, including for the rescue of a 15-year-old boy from a fire in Brooklyn. At that incident, Firefighter Richardson was lowered by his life-saving rope from the roof of a three-story brownstone on Monroe Street where he rescued the teenager who was trapped by a fire. He will retire as the 37th Chief of Department. The FDNY wishes Chief Richardson a happy and healthy retirement."

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Thomas J Richardson announced his retirement in 2022 (Facebook/@newyorkcityfiredepartment)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Thomas J Richardson wants to pamper Joan Vassos with gifts

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Thomas J Richardson is excited to shower Joan Vassos with a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts. He prides himself on being an excellent gift-giver, believing that he has a knack for selecting just the right tokens of affection that will truly resonate with Joan. With his trademark sense of humor, which is both hilarious and laced with sarcasm, Thomas approaches life with a light-hearted attitude, never letting anything weigh him down.

Despite his playful demeanor, Thomas remains optimistic about what the future holds and is fully prepared to sweep Joan off her feet with his charming gestures and thoughtful surprises. His enthusiasm for making her feel special is palpable, and he is excited about the possibility of creating memorable moments together.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Thomas J Richardson enjoys giving gifts to his loved ones (Facebook/@newyorkcityfiredepartment)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Thomas J Richardson shares a close bond with his kids

Thomas J Richardson has built a deep and meaningful relationship with his three children. When he isn't dedicating his time and efforts at the firehouse, he cherishes the moments he spends with his kids, making memories that last a lifetime.

In addition to spending quality time with his family, Thomas has a variety of interests that bring him joy. He loves strumming his ukulele, indulging in delicious ice cream, and immersing himself in the timeless music of Elton John. One of his favorite pastimes is taking leisurely strolls around Central Park, where he can enjoy both the beauty of nature and the vibrant atmosphere of the city while connecting with his favorite tunes.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Thomas J Richardson has 3 children (Facebook/@newyorkcityfiredepartment)

'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres on September 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.