Who’s the best judge on ‘The Masked Singer’? This surprising list may change how you watch the show

Ranking 'The Masked Singer' judges by guess accuracy. Know who’s Golden Ear and who’s just ears

With 13 seasons under its belt, 'The Masked Singer' has kept viewers engaged with its wild guessing game: 'Who's behind the mask?' While some judges have a knack for solving clues, others frequently miss the mark. Here's a look at which judge is the best and which is the worst at guessing the celebrity under the disguise.



1. Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy is widely known as the panel’s "Golden Ear," having won the award twice, first in Season 4 and again in a tie with Robin Thicke in Season 13. She’s even claimed the show edits out her correct guesses because she’s right so often. She shared her frustration with The Sun: "Have I ever shared how much I hate when they don’t show my guesses?" McCarthy's keen ear has helped her identify contestants long before the others, like LeAnn Rimes as the Sun in Season 4 and Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix in Season 5.



2. Nicole Scherzinger

Former judge Nicole Scherzinger's strength lies in her musical ear; she often identifies singers others overlook. She correctly identified Wayne Brady as the Fox and Seal under the Leopard mask in season 2, according to The Wrap. She also guessed Chaka Khan as Miss Monster in season 3, according to WatchMojo. Although she’s had a few misses, such as guessing Carrie Underwood for the Sun (who was LeAnn Rimes), her instincts are usually spot-on.



3. Ken Jeong

Jeong is well known for making wild guesses, though occasionally, they’re unexpectedly accurate. He nailed Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix in season 5 along with McCarthy. His other correct guesses include Dionne Warwick as Mouse, and he even called Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis before others caught on. But for every win, there are a dozen misfires. One of his more off-base guesses was Paula Abdul for The Cactus in Season 13. However, Season 4 was Jeong's strongest, with three correct guesses, earning him the No. 3 spot on this list, according to ScreenRant.



4. Robin Thicke

Thicke has frequently missed the mark. In the show’s first season, he guessed Lindsay Lohan for the Unicorn, who was Tori Spelling. In Season 3, he guessed Tina Fey for Bear, but the costume hid Sarah Palin. After too many incorrect guesses, Scherzinger named him as the "worst guesser" on the judges' panel, according to TooFab. However, in the latest season, Thicke redeemed himself by correctly identifying Gretchen Wilson as Pearl.



5. Rita Ora

The ‘Body on Me’ singer joined in Season 11, placing her at the bottom of this ranking due to limited time on the panel. While she still has much to prove, Ora showed impressive insight when she identified Vanessa Hudgens as Goldfish. She also correctly identified Meg Donnelly as Coral, a Season 13 finalist, showing she may soon climb the rankings.