Who is Tara Zafar? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 contestant fails to find love on Netflix show

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 contestant Tara Zafar is a senior marketing manager by profession

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Tara Zafar is all ready to make a splash on the Netflix dating show. Tara and her elder sister Nina will be the first pair of sisters to be featured on the popular dating series. Tara is a 29-year-old senior marketing manager at Avoq. Before this, she held the same position at a company named Kivvit. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in business management from Emmanuel College in Boston.

It seems like Tara didn't find her soulmate in the Netflix social experiment show, however, she is officially taken at the moment. Tara is currently in a committed relationship with her boyfriend Ty Joseph. Every now and then, Tara drops adorable pictures of herself and her beau on her Instagram page. As of this moment, she has more than 4k followers on Instagram.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tara Zafar calls her dating life 'bland'

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Tara Zafar's past experiences haven't helped her gain any confidence in terms of men. “My past relationships have always been with someone who’s insecure with himself and not in the right place in their life,” she recalled.

Along with this, the Netflix show contestant has struggled with communication issues in her romantic relationships. Tara mentioned that she has always been open about having conversations, especially the hard ones. However, she feels she has a bad habit, which is her tendency to have the last word in a discussion.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Tara Zafar once nearly moved to Germany for her ex-boyfriend

Tara Zafar, one of the stars of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 has an interesting story from her past that consists of a romantic entanglement. At one point in her life, she was so madly in love with her ex-boyfriend that she nearly relocated to Germany to be with him.

It appears that Tara is a big love bug and she can do anything for the sake of love even if it means shifting to a different country and starting a new life. Up until now, not many details are known about Tara's former flame.

'Love Is Blind' stars Nina Zafar and Tara Zafar share a three-year age gap

Nina Zafar and Tara Zafar have an uncanny resemblance that often leads people to think that they are twins. However, they are not twins and have an age gap of three years. Nina, 32, the elder of the two is a journalist by profession, meanwhile, Tara, the younger one is carving a path for herself in the marketing industry.

