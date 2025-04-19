A giant apple stunned ‘AGT’ judges with bizarre act — then one moment sent crowd into hysterics

The performer quipped, "I'm here to prove what 'AGT' stands for, 'Apple's Got Talent.'"

'America's Got Talent' has always had its fair share of goofy moments. For every talent that comes on the show and goes on to make a name for themselves, there's also an act that totally makes a mockery of themselves, annoying yet making the judges as well as the audience crack up. In one such moment in 'America's Got Talent' season 8, the judges and the audience were visibly irritated as the act got the Red Buzzer from all four judges. A surreal moment unfolded in 2022 during 'AGT' auditions as an individual came on stage with a getup of an apple.

As reported by AOL, the fun-loving apple actually resembled "the wall-crashing Kool-Aid Man and made just as unsubtle an entrance." As the judges argued whether or not the getup of the person was of a cherry or an apple, the apple spoke, "Hey, how's everybody doing?" It's me, the Big Apple." Everyone in the audience, as well as the judges, looked visibly exasperated. As Simon Cowell asked the Big Apple what he's here for, the performer quipped, "I'm here to prove what 'AGT' stands for, 'Apple's Got Talent.'"

The judges were clearly in on the joke, as Cowell, one known to not tolerate nonsense, had a friendly banter with the Big Apple as he hilariously asked, "If you were a fruit, what would you be?" The Big Apple, without skipping a beat, stated, "Honestly, Simon, if I had to answer that truthfully, I'd rather be a pineapple. It's like a sexier version of an apple." As the banter finally came to a close, the Big Apple started his comedy act while walking around in a huge chunk of apple suit.

The Big Apple started "Hello, hello, everybody. My name is Big Apple, but I think that's a little insensitive, don't you think? I mean, how would you like it if they called you Fat Howie?" as the performer gave a blunt remark while looking at Howie Mandell. Mandell wasn't pleased with the remark, as the audience and the judges looked visibly displeased. As he continued performing, the audience started booing, with some audience members literally saying, "Get him off of there." One by one, all the judges gave the Big Apple a big red buzzer as he fell to the ground and said, "I just need to see a doctor; I don't feel good."

What followed was a truly hilarious moment as Sethward emerged out of the apple costume in yet another costume of a worm. Everyone cheered as one of the audience members exclaimed, “It’s Sethward! This guy dresses up as things, and he’s been on three seasons!” Sethward, formally known as Seth Allison, is a prop comic who has appeared in earlier seasons of 'AGT' as various other wacky creatures. As Sethward emerged in a worm costume, he crawled towards the edge of the stage as Terry Crews then came on stage to help him. A true riot unfolded on stage as Crews was trying to help Seth up, but what he accidentally ended up doing was undoing his pants. The audience and the judges erupted into laughter as Sethward ran around the stage.