Who is Nina Zafar? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star and sister Tara make history on Netflix show

'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 contestant Nina Zafar is a journalist while her sister Tara is a senior marketing manager

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will feature its first pair of sisters! In the upcoming season of the Netflix dating show, viewers will get to know two sisters as they search for their dream man in the pods at the same time. In the past, Nina Zafar and her sister Tara Zafar were invited to appear on the show together, and there’s a good chance they may end up with different partners. Nina and Tara are not twins and they have a three-year age gap between them, with Nina being the elder sibling.

Nina is a 32-year-old journalist by profession. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has worked at The Washington Post for the last five years. Before this, she held the position of Market Lead at Bumble. Talking of Nina's education, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. In addition, she holds a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from American University. She is fluent in three languages: English, Persian, and French.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Nina Zafar is a travel enthusiast

When Nina isn't busy with her journalism career, she enjoys traveling, a passion reflected on her Instagram account. At the time of writing, this beauty has over 1.8k followers on her Instagram page.

Nina's Instagram feed features a stunning collection of photos from her travels to Greece, New York, Spain, Denmark, and Saint Tropez. Nina and her younger sister Tara both share a passion for traveling and have explored many new places together.

Will Nina Zafar and Tara Zafar fall in love with the same guy on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Over the years, the fans of Netflix's popular social experiment show have witnessed many love triangles on the dating series. However, if Nina and her younger sister Tara end up falling for the same guy, it could lead to dramatic tension between the two siblings.

From Nina's social media accounts, it appears she hasn’t found her ideal partner on the show. However, she may be keeping her romance private until the show airs. Only time will reveal whether Nina is single or in a relationship.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, 2024, only on Netflix.