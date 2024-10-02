Who is Katie Bollinger? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 contestant works in the NFL

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Katie Bollinger who hails from Baltimore is a sports manager

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 is coming soon! In the upcoming season of Netflix's hit dating show, a couple of hopeless romantics will embark on a journey to find their true love. During the social experiment series, the contestants date in pods where they can communicate via a speaker avoiding any visual contact. Katie Bollinger, a 36-year-old sports marketing manager, is among the contestants on the show. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has played the role of marketing and fan development manager for the NFL team Baltimore Ravens for over 7 years now. Before this role, Katie spent nearly five years as an advertising and marketing coordinator for the football team.

Before landing a job with the Baltimore Ravens, Katie was a member of the game night entertainment team for the New Orleans Hornets and even interned at Lagaraderie Unlimited Media. Speaking of educational qualifications, she possesses a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Mount St Mary's University. And now, Katie is ready to put all her focus on her personal life and is eager to find the love of her life in the Netflix show.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Katie Bollinger has been unlucky in love

Katie Bollinger is worried that people may have misconceptions about her being single at the age of 36. She feels that some of them even believe that she is difficult to date, however, in reality, she is a pretty easygoing person.

In the past, the Netflix star has spent a large amount of her time on emotionally unavailable men. Working in the sports industry hasn't helped her either as many perceive her as intimidating and cold, which she stated is far away from the truth.

Katie has described herself as a loving person and she is looking for an alpha man who prioritizes her as she has never experienced that feeling in her past relationships. She will be on cloud nine if she manages to find her life partner on the show.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Katie Bollinger shares a very close bond with her dad

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Katie Bollinger is a daddy's girl. She shares a very tight-knit relationship with her father, Dave Bollinger. Every now and then, she drops adorable pictures of the duo on her Instagram page. At the time of writing, she has over 3k followers on Instagram.

Conversely, regarding Katie's mother, she passed away in 2014. Currently, the reason for her mother's passing remains unknown. Katie has two sisters, Emily Bollinger and Rachel Bollinger, who have been there for her through thick and thin over the years.

