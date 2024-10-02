Who is Joaquin Phoenix's wife? 'Joker: Folie à Deux' star reveals he got married in secret

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ahead of the release of 'Joker: Folie à Deux', Joaquin Phoenix has sparked rumors that he may have secretly exchanged vows with his fiancé Rooney Mara. The revelation was made on an episode of 'Talk Easy' podcast where Phoenix referred to Mara as his "wife".

On the podcast hosted and filmmaker Sam Fragoso, Phoenix was discussing about his acceptance speech at 2020 Oscars where he bagged the Best Actor award for his role in 2019 film 'Joker'. The actor said that he had found inspiration for the speech through “talking with my mom and my wife.”

When did Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara get married?

Phoenix and Mara, who got engaged in 2019, never made an official announcement of their wedding. However, Mara reportedly changed her surname to Phoenix in 2020, as per Daily Mail. The name change petition was filed on June 25, 2020, in Los Angeles County Superior Courts, Santa Monica Courthouse located in Los Angeles, California, as per UniCourt. This implies that the duo has been married for atleast four years.

Phoenix, 49, and Mara, 39, welcomed their son, River, in August 2020. And in June 2024, Mara birthed their second child. The family lives in LA, California.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara relationship timeline

Phoenix and Mara first worked together in 2012 while shooting for sci-fi film 'Her'. However, their love story began four years later, in 2016, when they reconnected on the sets of biblical film 'Mary Magdalene'. They dated for several years before getting engaged in 2019.

On the sets of 'Her', Phoenix believed that Mara despised him, only to later learn that she was just shy and actually liked him, the 'Joker' actor told Vanity Fair in November 2019 issue. “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online," he added.

How to stream 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

After winning the Academy Award for 'Joker', Joaquin Phoenix returns in the role of Arthur Fleck/Joker in the sequel. The film also features Lady Gaga as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel/Harley Quinn, and Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent.

'Joker: Folie à Deux', the psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips, is scheduled to be released in the United States on Friday, October 4. Streaming details of the movie haven't been announced yet.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer