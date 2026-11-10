61-year-old singer makes comeback on ‘The Voice’ after America saves him from elimination

Thanks to America’s votes, an artist from Team Kelly made it back to the competition

Previously, during ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Cut Week, each coach selected three artists from their team to advance to the next round. The remaining contestants were eliminated but still had a chance to return through America's vote. The latest episode revealed the final artist to join the previously chosen Top 12. Viewers had the opportunity to save their favorite contestant and bring them back into the competition. Ultimately, 61-year-old fan-favorite Kyle Davis secured the 13th spot.

A still from Kyle Davis' performance (Image Source: The Voice)

Kelly Clarkson’s team member, Kyle, made history by returning to the competition show. Since the show’s Cut Week ended, everyone has been wondering who would get the chance to enter the Top 13. Now that America has chosen Kyle, the Top 13 artists will be split over the next two episodes, which will air on November 9, 2026, and November 16, 2026. The Live Shows Week 1 (November 9) episode featured artists from Queen Latifah and Adam Levine's teams competing against each other. Next, Week 2 will feature Team Kelly and Team Riley’s teams performing. Both episodes follow a Y2K Night theme, with contestants performing songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The artists with the fewest votes will soon be sent home, while the rest will move one step closer to the finale.

The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 saw Team Adam’s Connor Closs, Lexi Stephens, and Dakota Cohen, as well as Team Queen’s Mia Knight and BigCountry, move forward in the competition. Along with them, Team Kelly has Anna McElroy, Brianna Cameron, Koumba Diallo, and Kyle Davis, and Team Riley has Cade Mower, Ferryn & Brinkley, and Joe Henley still in the running. The next episode will air on Monday, November 16, 2026, on NBC.